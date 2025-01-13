Is It Better To Reheat Soup On The Stove Or In The Microwave?

There's nothing quite like indulging in a warm bowl of soup on a cold winter's day. While spooning fresh broth into our mouths warms both our bellies and hearts, leftover soup can taste just as magical too — as long as you reheat it right. Whether you prefer to warm some up using the stovetop or the microwave, both options are fair game when it comes to soup. Since these bowls of goodness are made up of so much liquid, you don't have to worry about them drying out as they reheat. No matter your method of choice, you just have to make sure the food reaches a temperature of 165 degrees before serving.

Both the microwave and stovetop are capable of thoroughly reheating a dish to a safe temperature, so choosing between the two is often just a matter of personal preference, although there are a few factors that might sway your decision. If you want lunch ready fast, with no extra dishes in the sink, the microwave might be the best way to go. But if you've got some time, and want to fill your kitchen with some heat and savory smells, then the stovetop might be the better choice. The type of soup could also play a role in picking between the two reheating methods.