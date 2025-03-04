Are Brines And Marinades The Same Thing?

When you're cooking with a leaner, tougher cut of meat, whether it be poultry, beef, pork, or fish, retaining as much moisture as possible is vital to ensure it comes out juicy and succulent — not dry and chewy. One of the keys to moist meat is tenderization, the breakdown of tough muscle fibers and connective tissues. Tenderization is crucial because, when meat is exposed to high heat, the proteins in these fibers bind tighter and seize up, squeezing out moisture.

There are two miraculous liquid solutions associated with tenderization: brines and marinades. Soaking meat in a brine or marinade causes it to absorb extra moisture or flavoring and can help denature its proteins. Casual cooks may use these terms interchangeably, but, although they are similar in many ways, brines and marinades tenderize through somewhat different methods and serve slightly different purposes.

Brining means soaking meat in a mixture of salt, water, and possibly a little sugar or additional aromatics. It works to infuse moisture and flavor into meat through osmosis, and the salt in the solution is key to altering the molecular structure of the meat's proteins. Marinating, on the other hand, also involves soaking meat in a liquid solution to impart flavor and potentially tenderize, but the key ingredient in a marinade is acid. Brines and marinades are typically used in different circumstances, and it all depends on whether your primary goal is moisture or flavor.