Can Acidic Marinades Actually Cook Your Meat?

It's sometimes said that putting meat or seafood into an acidic marinade will effectively cook the meat: The use of lime juice in a ceviche is one example of this that can crop up. But is the presence of vinegar or citric acid in a marinade actually comparable to throwing a piece of meat in a hot frying pan? Not quite — although this idea that acid cooks meat is not totally wrong, either.

"Marinating is not the same as cooking," Kantha Shelke, a food science communicator at Chicago's Institute of Food Technologists and principal of food science firm Corvus Blue, told Chowhound. According to Shelke, marinating has a different effect than cooking with heat – marinades don't fully cook the meat.

"The acids in meat marinades partially 'cook' the meat by denaturing its proteins. This helps to tenderize it and allows flavors to penetrate deeper," says Shelke. In practice, this "denaturing" means that the proteins in the meat start to break down. Proteins can be denatured in many ways — acid does it, as does cooking with heat. Exposing food to a lot of salt can also have the same effect. In the case of a marinade, this helps to tenderize the meat by loosening up those proteins — hence why you'd especially want to marinate tough cuts of meat. Those acids also loosen up the collagen in meat, another component that makes a cut tough. Marinating isn't the only way to do this — cooking collagen-heavy meat low and slow also has a denaturing effect.