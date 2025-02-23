Can You Really Make Tuna Salad With A Food Processor?

Tuna salad is an easy, protein-packed meal that's perfect with crackers, over lettuce, or between two pieces of bread. It's primarily made with canned tuna and mayonnaise, but you can whisk in anything from plain Greek yogurt for tang to fresh garlic, or even curry powder to add layers of flavor to tuna salad. And you don't even have to mix it by hand — just toss everything in the food processor, and it does all the hard work for you.

The food processor is a small appliance that chops, grinds, or even minces various foods together. There is a right time to use a food processor versus blender because they are so similar, but the processor doesn't grind food as finely, which is why it's perfect for something like tuna salad. You can add onions, celery, canned tuna, and anything else to the processor with some seasonings and mayonnaise. Use the pulse setting until the salad comes together and reaches your desired texture. For whipped-style tuna, incorporate a little more mayonnaise and pulse it longer. Or, keep it more textured with only a few pulses for a less-blended salad.