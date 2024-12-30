The Right Time To Use A Food Processor Vs Blender

Blenders usually have one fixed blade at the bottom of the jar. Looking a bit like a metal origami at the bottom of a well, the blade is shaped into various angles with sharp points, which helps thoroughly combine the ingredients in the barrel. That barrel's tall and narrow design creates a vortex that helps draw the ingredients down toward the blades. Blenders have more powerful motors so the blades to rotate more quickly, breaking down tough ingredients and creating a smooth product. The faster speed, especially with a high-powered blender like the Vitamix E-310, can make it more difficult to control how quickly the food is being broken down. A blender can even clean itself: Fill the jar halfway with water and soap and turn it on.

Food processors have an S-shaped blade that chops, purees, and dices. But many, like the Breville Sous Chef 16 Pro, come with additional blades that slice, shred, and knead dough. A processor's slow speed provides more control over the appliance's function and the fineness of the chop. The stop-and-go action of the pulse button also allows heavier foods to fall to the bottom to be chopped and mixed in with the other ingredients. The shallower, wider container makes it easier to scrape out food from its sides. Unlike a blender, however, the container is not meant to hold liquids and can leak or overflow.

If you're really at a loss, a combo tool, like the Cuisinart Smart Power Duet, might be a good thing to throw into the mix.