Your Food Processor Is The Easiest Way To Make Butter. Here's Why

Whether you're slathering it on bread, using it for a baking project, or melting it over a steak or pasta for dinner, life is always going to be better with butter. And while you can find so many delicious options on the grocery store shelves, there's a particular magic to whipping it up from scratch.

Making butter at home is surprisingly simple, and miraculously calls for just one single ingredient — heavy cream. There are a number of ways to make it happen, and while you may have attempted this process using a stand or a hand mixer, or even an old fashioned unmechanized way using a jar, there is one appliance for getting the job done that simplifies and streamlines your dairy conversion — a food processor.

Every method has its pros and cons; a blender can convert your cream into a hot soup, while jar-shaking can prove to be a major workout, for example. But this contraption is an example of butter-making efficiency. In the food processor, your cream can become butter in less than five minutes; it doesn't even require that you possess any serious arm strength, and won't make a mess with the buttermilk byproduct, the way a mixer might. Instead, you'll have fresh and flavorful spread in mere minutes, which you can then customize at will.