Blenders Vs Food Processors: What's The Difference?

Blenders and food processors are popular kitchen staples, but knowing the key differences could save you some money, countertop space, or even ruined recipes. Chopping, blending, pureeing, and generally getting the consistency right on your signature smoothie or frozen drink are some of the reasons people opt for either a food processor or a blender. The first thing to know is that while these tools are regularly used interchangeably, they can offer you slightly different benefits.

The way blenders and food processors are designed plays a big part in this. Food processors tend to have multiple blades or discs, while blenders come with fixed blades. This means that the variety of discs and blades allows for different functions like chopping or mincing, whisking, or sometimes making dough. Your blender's angular blade will do a great job of keeping things smooth and as lump-free as you desire. It's also worth noting the different shapes of food processors and blenders. The jug from the blender is perfect for pouring while the food processor does a messier job of this. Food processors come with a wide bowl for chucking in and breaking down wider ingredients without hassle.