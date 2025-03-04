Guy Fieri's Favorite Liquor Might Not Be What You Expect
Food Network celebrity Guy Fieri has built a kingdom on food recommendations. Best known for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and his signature phrase "Flavortown," his explorations in the culinary world have sparked curiosity among fans for years now. Beyond just restaurants, Guy Fieri also has a list of all kinds of food he prefers and recommends.
Guy Fieri even has alcoholic favorites, including a favorite liquor. To the surprise of many, Guy Fieri actually prefers amaro, also known as an Italian digestif. Specifically, Guy Fieri likes Fernet-Branca amaro. Not many would opt for Fernet-Branca amaro as a favorite due to its strong and bitter taste. However, Guy Fieri isn't the only one who's a fan of this liquor. Celebrity chef Alton Brown is also fond of this Italian digestif, opting to use it in espresso martinis.
Guy Fieri's favorite drinks
Guy Fieri's favorite liquor is considered an unusual choice. Fernet-Branca amaro is categorized by its bitter taste, but to Guy Fieri, that's a plus. Fieri told The Daily Beast that he likes "really off flavors" and that he's a "big black licorice fan," which would explain why Fernet-Branca amaro is his liquor of choice.
When it comes to other drinks, Guy Fieri has an open mind and an eclectic palette. He's known for his love of tequila, evidenced by his own tequila brand that he launched with Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar. In fact, he takes tequila quite seriously, previously taking issue with brands using additives in tequila. Beyond amaro and tequila, Guy Fieri is fond of Jack Daniel's and Tito's vodka. He's also well versed in cocktails. Among his favorites are sangria cocktails, margaritas, and peach martinis.