Guy Fieri's Favorite Liquor Might Not Be What You Expect

Food Network celebrity Guy Fieri has built a kingdom on food recommendations. Best known for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and his signature phrase "Flavortown," his explorations in the culinary world have sparked curiosity among fans for years now. Beyond just restaurants, Guy Fieri also has a list of all kinds of food he prefers and recommends.

Guy Fieri even has alcoholic favorites, including a favorite liquor. To the surprise of many, Guy Fieri actually prefers amaro, also known as an Italian digestif. Specifically, Guy Fieri likes Fernet-Branca amaro. Not many would opt for Fernet-Branca amaro as a favorite due to its strong and bitter taste. However, Guy Fieri isn't the only one who's a fan of this liquor. Celebrity chef Alton Brown is also fond of this Italian digestif, opting to use it in espresso martinis.