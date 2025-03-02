10 Ways To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies Using Things Already In Your Kitchen
Fruit flies are annoying insects that seem to come out of nowhere and multiply rapidly. They're small enough to enter through window screens and can hitch a ride on produce you bring home from the store. These pests are attracted to overripe fruit or forgotten vegetables left out in the kitchen. It's the fermentation of decaying produce that attracts them, which is why they also swarm to vinegar and alcohol such as wine, beer, and liquor, which are made through processes of fermentation. Food isn't the only problem, as fruit flies like wet drains and trash cans full of rotting food.
If these uninvited guests are in your home, it's important to act fast because they multiply quickly. Fruit flies mature sexually after only seven to ten days. They then lay between 200 and 500 eggs, which hatch in only 24 hours. Those alarming statistics explain why a few flies can turn into an infestation.
You can normally solve a fruit fly problem on your own with a little diligence. Proper cleaning and simple traps can help you capture or kill the pests and then discard or release them as you see fit. Although some dedicated products are sold for these purposes, you accomplish this by using some simple items you probably already have in your kitchen. Read on to discover some easy ways to get rid of these pesky insects once and for all.
Use apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is a pantry staple that helps get rid of fruit flies in your kitchen. Although the old expression states that you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar, the truth is fruit flies are very drawn to the smell of vinegar. You can get results with other varieties like red wine, white wine, balsamic, or basic white vinegar if you already have those on hand. However, apple cider vinegar holds a potent attraction for fruit flies because it smells very similar to fermenting fruit, which makes it particularly effective.
The simplest way to trap flies with apple cider vinegar is to pour some into a dish and leave it on the counter. Some flies will drown in the liquid this way, but many will escape. To maximize the chances that they won't be able to get out, turn the bowl into an apple cider vinegar trap. You'll need to cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap and poke a few small holes in the top. The flies will be drawn to the trap by the vinegar's scent and enter through the holes, but they'll have trouble getting back out.
You don't need a lot of vinegar for the traps to work. A shallow layer in a bowl or even a glass will do. For better results, make more than one trap and place them around the kitchen in any spot you've seen fruit flies.
Trap fruit flies with dish soap
Most people have dish soap in their kitchen, and this common cleaner is a helpful tool for eradicating fruit flies. An easy way to use it is to fill a spray bottle with water and a few drops of dish soap. Give it a good shake and spray it on fruit flies whenever you see them in your kitchen. The soapy liquid will eventually drown the flies because they won't be able to fly away with saturated wings. However, it requires more vigilance than passive traps because you must be physically present in the kitchen and actively sneak up on flies and spray them before they fly away (and they can be pretty fast). Make sure you clean surfaces after disposing of dead fruit flies, and be careful not to spray soap on food or tools you use to prepare food (or wash them before use).
Another benefit of dish soap is that it will make apple cider vinegar traps even more effective. Add a few drops of dish soap to the vinegar in a bowl or glass and swirl it to mix. You don't even have to cover the traps with plastic. That's because the chemical properties of dish soap break the surface tension of liquids, which makes it effective for cleaning, forming bubbles, and washing away dirt and grease. In this case, it means fruit flies will fall into the vinegar and drown rather than stay on its surface, so they can't fly away.
Drown fruit flies in wine and beer
Red wine attracts fruit flies because its sweet smell is similar to that of the fermenting fruit that fruit flies can't resist (wine is made from fermented grapes). You can use it to make a pool trap just like you can with vinegar. After all, red wine vinegar is basically wine that undergoes an additional step that turns the alcohol into acetic acid. Pour a little wine into a dish, and cover it with plastic wrap that has small holes poked in the top and wait for the flies to join the party.
If you have a leftover bottle of red wine with a little remaining at the bottom, you can make a fruit fly trap with zero effort. Just leave the open bottle on the counter. The wine will attract the flies and the narrow neck of the bottle will make it harder for them to escape. For the best results, whether you're using a pool trap or an open bottle, add a few drops of dish soap to the wine to break the surface tension of the liquid so the flies drown rather than fly out.
Like wine, beer is also a fermented liquid, so beer lovers aren't out of the fruit fly trapping game. You can easily substitute stale beer in the place of wine. Unless your fruit is going bad, wine and beer will be more attractive to fruit flies than fruit because the flies prefer fermented food.
Use essential oils
Essential oils have much stronger aromas than the plants used to make them because they are very concentrated. For example, it takes 30 pounds of peppermint to make one pound of peppermint essential oil. Some take even more – one pound of lemon balm essential oil requires 6,000 pounds, or three tons, of lemon balm (also known as melissa).
Many strong smells are perceived as pleasing by humans but horribly repellent to animals or insects. For example, while humans love candy canes, those struggling with mice or other pests in the house may know that spraying peppermint oil is one of the ways to keep pests out of the kitchen because mice can't stand the smell of the stuff. Fruit flies are no different, so use the scent of essential oils to your advantage against these pesky insects. The oils will make your kitchen smell great while helping with your pest problem. Pour water into a spray bottle and add a few drops of an essential oil. Scents that repel fruit flies include peppermint, lavender, cedarwood, tea tree, and eucalyptus.
If you don't have essential oils or find them cost-prohibitive, place pure peppermint tea bags or small mesh bags filled with dried herbs like lavender near infested areas. Essential oils will repel fruit flies and work as a preventive measure against reinfestation, but consider setting traps for added effectiveness, especially if you want to kill the flies.
Use overripe fruit as bait
Some fruit is fermented intentionally under sterile conditions, like yan-taozih or pickled peaches enjoyed in China and Taiwan. Otherwise, having fermented fruit in your kitchen usually means you've left produce out for too long and it's started to rot. The reason Starbucks stopped stocking bananas is because they sold poorly, became overripe, and attracted fruit flies near the registers.
Fruit that's gone bad is not safe to eat and has an unpleasant smell, but this smell is irresistible to fruit flies, so it makes excellent bait for a fruit fly trap. The fruit doesn't have to be rotten to trap flies, but riper fruit with a stronger smell will work better. Make a fruit trap by placing the overripe fruit in a bowl or dish and covering it tightly with plastic wrap with a few small holes punched in the top.
If you're concerned about killing flies and just want to trap and release them outside, then making a trap with fruit is more humane. It doesn't involve putting out a pool of liquid, like vinegar or wine traps do, so the flies won't drown. Just take the traps outside, preferably to an area that's not too close to your doors and windows, and remove the plastic wrap covering. If the flies don't immediately leave the fruit and fly away, give the container a little shake. Then replace the plastic wrap and reuse the trap until all of the flies are gone.
Use whiskey to catch fruit flies
Fruit flies parenting lay eggs in the alcohol produced by fermented fruit to protect them from a type of parasitic wasp that preys on them. The wasp lays eggs inside fruit fry larvae, so unless the larvae consume alcohol, which kills the eggs, the eggs will hatch inside the larvae's bodies, ripping them open as they emerge in a truly gruesome scenario. This is one of the reasons fruit flies have an instinctive attraction to alcohol like whiskey.
Esters are organic compounds that are often produced during fermentation when making whiskey. Esters are responsible for the flavor notes and the aroma of whiskey, which are described as fruity. Esters also arise naturally, for example, they give fruits like peaches their sweet aroma. This is another reason whiskey is a good tool for catching fruit flies.
No one expects you to use your finest Scotch to kill flies, but you don't need a lot to attract these flying pests. A small amount of liquid will suffice, and you can dilute the whiskey with water to conserve it even more. As long as the alcohol concentration of the liquid is three percent or more, it will attract flies. Cask-strength whiskey has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 55-60 percent, so a little will go a long way. Just leave a bowl or glass of whiskey on the counter and wait.
Make a paper cone trap
A paper cone trap uses something most of us have lying around. If you don't want to waste a fresh piece of paper, use a piece of junk mail. A paper cone trap is versatile because it doesn't require one specific type of bait. You can pair this trap with chunks of overripe fruit or liquid bait like vinegar or red wine. The effectiveness of the trap can be increased by combining more than one form of bait. For example, pour a small amount of vinegar or alcohol over pieces of fruit to increase the fermented smell of the bait.
To make the trap, place the bait at the bottom of a glass, jar, or bottle. Grab a piece of paper that's an appropriate size for the receptacle you're using. Make it easier for the flies to find the fruit by not using a too-large piece that will stick up too far above the container. Carefully curve the paper into a cone, leaving only a small hole open at the bottom, and tape the sides closed. It should be large enough for a fruit fly to get through, but not much larger. This will make it hard for the flies to get back out. Shape the cone so it will rest above the bait once it's put into place and not touch the fruit or liquid.
Store food properly
Knowing which fruits to keep out on the counter and which to refrigerate can be tricky. For example, citrus fruits do better chilled if you won't be using them within a few days, but stone fruits should be left out on the counter. That's because these fruits, which include peaches, plums, and cherries, won't ripen once the temperature drops below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. They'll eventually just become dry, mealy, and discolored. Other fruits like kiwis, pears, cantaloupe, and honeydew won't ripen in the fridge and should be stored on the counter.
While keeping these fruits out is recommended, it's a problem when they attract fruit flies. Keep an eye on the fruit, but any ripened piece can be transferred to the refrigerator until you're ready to eat it. Otherwise, there's a risk it will go bad on the counter and become fruit fly bait. If you have a fruit fly problem but don't want to refrigerate unripe fruit, you can store the fruit in paper bags on the counter. Make sure flies aren't on the fruit before moving them, and close the bags tightly. Paper is better than plastic containers, which can cause the produce to mold. Finally, check any vegetables stored in a dark pantry like potatoes and onions. Cut off any parts that may have gone bad laid eggs and refrigerate the remaining intact portions.
Replace your trash can
If your trash can doesn't have a lid, get a different one that does, and fast. Alternatively, or in the meantime, improvise a lid by putting something flat on top of the open can to create a seal. Garbage cans are attractive to fruit flies because discarded produce and other types of foods will start to decay while sitting in the can. As produce goes bad and ferments, it gives off the smells irresistible to fruit flies. They will swarm to the source and lay eggs in the old food. The problem will be worse if you have a large trash can, so choose a small one if able. Use a trash can with a hinged lid that closes fast to decrease the chances of flies entering.
Fruit flies tend to fly away when a person opens the lid, so trapping them in the trash bag to get rid of them requires a little stealth. You can do this in two steps. First, open the lid and keep it open. Use a handle bag for the trash, and prepare it by pulling up the handles part of the way so a smaller opening is exposed. Keep the lid up and leave the can be for a while to allow the flies to reenter. Then, approach very quickly and pull the handles as fast as you can to close the bag, tie it, and immediately take it outside. Hopefully, you'll have trapped the majority of the flies this way.
Maintain good kitchen practices
Try to find the source of a fruit fly infestation, which is often decaying produce. Throw it away and clean the area well. Be mindful of damp places that attract flies. If possible, dry your kitchen towels outside or wash them more frequently. Wipe up any spilled liquids on the countertops, table, and floor, especially if it's alcohol like wine or beer. Don't leave dirty dishes in the sink overnight. Wash them by hand, put them in the dishwasher, or, at the minimum, rinse and stack them without water pooled inside. Discard food scraps rather than letting them sit in the sink.
Wet drains, especially if full of food scraps, can attract fruit flies. They can even lay eggs inside. Keep drains clean if you have a fruit fly problem. You can flush out a drain with boiling water or pour a mixture of baking soda and vinegar down the drain with the water running. This can help with a current infestation as well as serve as prevention to prevent flies from going into the drain in the future. It can't hurt to infuse the boiling water with a strong-smelling tea like peppermint or lavender, which fruit flies hate.
A final tip is to rinse any fruits and vegetables you plan to leave out, including fruits with skins like bananas, right after bringing them home. This is because fruit flies may have found the fruit or laid eggs in the store.