10 Ways To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies Using Things Already In Your Kitchen

Fruit flies are annoying insects that seem to come out of nowhere and multiply rapidly. They're small enough to enter through window screens and can hitch a ride on produce you bring home from the store. These pests are attracted to overripe fruit or forgotten vegetables left out in the kitchen. It's the fermentation of decaying produce that attracts them, which is why they also swarm to vinegar and alcohol such as wine, beer, and liquor, which are made through processes of fermentation. Food isn't the only problem, as fruit flies like wet drains and trash cans full of rotting food.

If these uninvited guests are in your home, it's important to act fast because they multiply quickly. Fruit flies mature sexually after only seven to ten days. They then lay between 200 and 500 eggs, which hatch in only 24 hours. Those alarming statistics explain why a few flies can turn into an infestation.

You can normally solve a fruit fly problem on your own with a little diligence. Proper cleaning and simple traps can help you capture or kill the pests and then discard or release them as you see fit. Although some dedicated products are sold for these purposes, you accomplish this by using some simple items you probably already have in your kitchen. Read on to discover some easy ways to get rid of these pesky insects once and for all.