The Unfortunate Reason Starbucks No Longer Sells Bananas

A coffee with a chocolate croissant or blueberry muffin is ideal, but sometimes starting the day off on a lighter note is desired. If you want something sweet but healthy to pair with your Starbucks iced coffee, snagging a banana placed by the cashier is always an option. Correction: It was (past tense) always an option. You might not have noticed, but bananas have been pulled from all U.S. Starbucks stores.

It's been years since bananas were offered in Starbucks stores, or listed on the online menu. Previously, in addition to grabbing a fresh banana to eat, bananas could also be added to a Frappuccino drink. So what happened? Starbucks shared in a statement with Food Republic, "We removed fresh and frozen bananas from the menu in May 2022. As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the items on our menu, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers and our business priorities."

It's safe to assume that a simple banana may not have been a best-seller at the coffee chain; The individual fruit sold for $1.50, while in a grocer like Trader Joe's, a single banana can be purchased for 23 cents. As restaurants and chains make an effort to simplify menus to reduce inventory management and focus on selling more high-profit items, it's logical that bananas didn't make the cut.