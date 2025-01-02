Why Storing Citrus On The Kitchen Counter Is A Mistake

Peak citrus season means naval oranges, tangerines, grapefruits, and more are their best and brightest — springy and juicy, bursting with zing and flavor, and easily found in supermarket produce sections. To keep citrus fruits tasting their very best, a little storage know-how pays off. Most of us are likely dumping oranges, lemons, and the like into bowls to keep on our counters or table tops — adding a decorative pop of color to the space while keeping fruit easily accessible. However, for the longest lasting freshness, it's a mistake to leave citrus on the counter. This is one fruit that does better when kept chilled.

If you've been confused about which produce should stay cool versus at room temperature, you probably aren't the only one. It's tricky to keep track of all the various storage mistakes that can ruin your food. The tip to remember though is that to keep citrus fruits like orange so they stay fresh for longer, your best bet is the fridge which maintains moisture levels and freshness. Cold temperature delays the development of mold or rot and extends their lifespan from just a few days when left on the counter, to several weeks or longer.

Ultimately, either room temperature or refrigerator storage works just fine for whole fruit — for a few days at least. After all, most grocery store citrus isn't kept cold. But if you know you won't be using up your citrus in a matter of days, the best way to extend the fruit's lifespan is to keep it cool.