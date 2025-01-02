Why Storing Citrus On The Kitchen Counter Is A Mistake
Peak citrus season means naval oranges, tangerines, grapefruits, and more are their best and brightest — springy and juicy, bursting with zing and flavor, and easily found in supermarket produce sections. To keep citrus fruits tasting their very best, a little storage know-how pays off. Most of us are likely dumping oranges, lemons, and the like into bowls to keep on our counters or table tops — adding a decorative pop of color to the space while keeping fruit easily accessible. However, for the longest lasting freshness, it's a mistake to leave citrus on the counter. This is one fruit that does better when kept chilled.
If you've been confused about which produce should stay cool versus at room temperature, you probably aren't the only one. It's tricky to keep track of all the various storage mistakes that can ruin your food. The tip to remember though is that to keep citrus fruits like orange so they stay fresh for longer, your best bet is the fridge which maintains moisture levels and freshness. Cold temperature delays the development of mold or rot and extends their lifespan from just a few days when left on the counter, to several weeks or longer.
Ultimately, either room temperature or refrigerator storage works just fine for whole fruit — for a few days at least. After all, most grocery store citrus isn't kept cold. But if you know you won't be using up your citrus in a matter of days, the best way to extend the fruit's lifespan is to keep it cool.
Cool temperature keeps citrus fresh for longer
You can use all the tricks in the book for choosing the absolute best supermarket lemons, limes, and oranges, but even so, it's tough to know just what you're getting until you slice into the fruits. If you've ever been disappointed by a dried out, hardened citrus slice though, you know that the fruit is probably past its prime. To avoid this, extend the shelf life of citrus fruits by keeping them cool in the fridge. This helps preserve moisture levels and keeps the fruits juicy and tender for longer.
Oranges, lemons, limes, and other citrus are perfectly happy when all stored together — proximity to each other won't impact ripeness or flavor. That said, do make a point to give them some breathing room, avoid overcrowding, ensure proper ventilation, and remove the fruits from the plastic bags they were sold in .
Keep an eye out for any soft or moldy spots on the peel, a funky taste or smell, or a dried out texture — all signs it's time to toss the citrus. And if you have a bowl full of citrus that you've been keeping at room temp before you knew any better — either plan to eat the fruits quickly, or turn them into freshly squeezed juices and baked treats like homemade lemon shortbread cookies to get every last drop while the getting is good.