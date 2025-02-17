When It Comes To Savory Foods, Duff Goldman Plays Favorites

Duff Goldman is a TV personality and chef known for his skills as a baker, with acclaimed shows like "Ace of Cakes" and "Kids Baking Championship" under his belt. He might be famous for his elaborate cake decoration, but he's a Culinary Institute of America-trained chef who knows his savory food, too. His favorites are two classics that you can find all across the states.

"Sushi is a go-to. It's always good. You never really feel bad after eating your weight in sushi," said Goldman in an interview with Parade. Sushi is a savory food that requires a lot of technical skill to make (restaurant-quality, anyway) — it's no wonder he has an appreciation for this work. We don't know his favorite kind of sushi, but there's a fair chance it's a standard maki roll, the most popular and well-known style of sushi outside of Japan.

Always thinking outside the box, he even made a sushi cake in tribute to this dish. The four-layer cylinder of matcha-flavored cake has vanilla mousse filling, all coated in buttercream frosting. It's topped with white sprinkles and wrapped in dark green fondant with other sweet toppings to mimic a salmon and vegetable makizushi.