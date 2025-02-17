When It Comes To Savory Foods, Duff Goldman Plays Favorites
Duff Goldman is a TV personality and chef known for his skills as a baker, with acclaimed shows like "Ace of Cakes" and "Kids Baking Championship" under his belt. He might be famous for his elaborate cake decoration, but he's a Culinary Institute of America-trained chef who knows his savory food, too. His favorites are two classics that you can find all across the states.
"Sushi is a go-to. It's always good. You never really feel bad after eating your weight in sushi," said Goldman in an interview with Parade. Sushi is a savory food that requires a lot of technical skill to make (restaurant-quality, anyway) — it's no wonder he has an appreciation for this work. We don't know his favorite kind of sushi, but there's a fair chance it's a standard maki roll, the most popular and well-known style of sushi outside of Japan.
Always thinking outside the box, he even made a sushi cake in tribute to this dish. The four-layer cylinder of matcha-flavored cake has vanilla mousse filling, all coated in buttercream frosting. It's topped with white sprinkles and wrapped in dark green fondant with other sweet toppings to mimic a salmon and vegetable makizushi.
Duff Goldman knows his burgers
One of Duff Goldman's secret talents is that he knows how to throw down burgers in the kitchen. He developed an original recipe for cheeseburger cream puffs, which are slider-sized burgers with gruyere puffs and American and cream cheese mousse. In the same Parade interview, Goldman admitted, "I'm kind of a burger freak."
If he's not firing up the stove at home, he likes to grab one from an underrated spot in West Hollywood. "There's a place in Santa Monica called L.A. Buns that's in the gay part of town. You see some pretty colorful characters, and they have a really good burger," he said.
His tastes aren't limited to beef burgers, either. In the "Burgers" episode of Food Network's "Best Thing I Ever Ate," Goldman said his favorite burger is a veggie burger from the (now-closed) Farm Cafe in Portland, Oregon. He seems to appreciate the adventurous side of food, knowing that sometimes rules have to get broken to create something new.