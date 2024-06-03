Granulated Vs Powdered Sugar: Which Is Better For Sugar Cookies?

There's a vast world of sweeteners out there, and it seems like more options are cropping up on shelves all the time — from premium "raw" sugars to monk fruit, stevia, molasses, and so on and so on. But before the sugar aisle got so crowded, there were always the two primary options of granulated versus powdered sugar to choose from, and no baker's pantry would be complete without a bag of each.

Most of us are programmed to reach for granulated sugar in most baking situations — think when whipping up a batch of cookies or a birthday cake or even using sugar in savory settings like caramelizing onions. Typically, we reserve powdered sugar, or confectioners sugar as it's also called, for icings, foolproof whipped creams, or dusting on top of sweet treats.

At the end of the day, though, you can certainly use either option for a good batch of standard sugar cookies. Which one is best is not so much an objective answer but a matter of personal preference, desired texture, and flavor, and it may require a bit of sweet trial and error to find the perfect combo for you. The primary differences in the batch of cookies each sugar option will yield comes down to crunch and texture, but flavor is also affected in subtle ways depending on which you choose.

