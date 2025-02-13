Why Table Salt Is The Worst For Cooking

Salt is salt, right? Well, yes, but also no. It turns out the answer isn't as simple as sprinkling some of this seasoning into a dish to achieve the perfect flavor. There are myriad kinds of salt and, while most salts don't waiver much on flavor (this is where salt is, in fact, salt), using table salt in your cooking can actually make your food way saltier than you want. The culprit is actually the size and shape of the salt crystals, which seriously affects the way it's absorbed into and flavors the food.

Salt ranges from the uber-basic varieties like iodized table salt to more exotic options like black Hawaiian salt and smoked salt. While some, like Himalayan pink rock salt or smoked sea salt have had additives that change the flavor, when it comes to cooking, the most important thing to remember is you don't want to use too much of it. Basic table salt is a super finely ground variety designed to absorb well, but thanks to its fine grind, it's also easy to over salt food without realizing it.

Larger crystal salts, like Kosher salt and sea salt, do an equally effective job of seasoning food, but because the crystals are much larger and irregularly shaped, they take up more space. This way, when you add a dash of Kosher salt or sea salt, you are adding much less than you would if adding a dash of table salt and are therefore less inclined to over salt your food and rely on seasoning to taste rather than seasoning by the amount of salt.