What Is Tuna Scrape And Why Is It In Your Sushi?

There's a special delight to sushi night — fresh ingredients, vivid colors, and an enticing range of flavors. Order classics like nigiri, a plate of sashimi, or a delicious roll, and you won't be disappointed. Plus, if you remember to always follow tips on eating sushi, it can ensure a delightful experience.

Truthfully, there's not much of a secret: The magic's all in the fish. The variety, where it's caught, and how it's processed are some of the factors that contribute to the final experience. As a result, there's substantial effort that goes into sourcing quality seafood, and such details distinguish what's good from the very best. Take that chopped, slightly mushy mixture that comprises a spicy tuna roll, for example. With a name like tuna scrape, it won't win over many diners. But when well-sourced, it's a tasty sushi option.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with the foodstuff — it's simply the meat scraped off of the fish bones. Since whole fish packs in more flavor and juiciness, such a quality extends to raw fish, too. Tuna scrape is high in fat, lending it a delectable taste and melt-in-your-mouth consistency. With such a rich flavor, tuna scrape even draws comparisons to toro, the prized tuna belly cut. Plus, there are benefits to its sustainable nature, with its consumption helping minimize food waste. So, don't overlook tuna scrape sushi; it's a delectable raw fish which certainly deserves a place in your sushi.

