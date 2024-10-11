Prue Leith's Pro Tips For Avoiding The Dreaded Soggy Bottom

The goal of Prue Leith's cookbook is to provide quick and easy solutions to a myriad of issues people encounter in the kitchen. For "Baking Show" fans, the soggy bottom is one of the most daunting problems.

In a sidebar titled "Prue's Handy Hack," Leith suggests pre-heating the baking sheet. It's as simple as popping it in the oven while it's preheating to bring it to the same temperature. "Then when you put the pastry on the hot tray, it immediately starts cooking from underneath, and you will achieve a crisp, brown, bottom crust," she writes. In the case of salmon parcels, this works best if the parcels are individual servings.

If the pastry contains a whole salmon filet, you want to take another tack, since you've got both more juices and more surface area to deal with. In this case, Leith suggests spreading a layer of semolina meal or fine breadcrumbs on the bottom (inside) layer of the pastry, between fish and pastry. "This will absorb some of the juices and prevent them from sogging up the pastry," she explains.