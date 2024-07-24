Paul Hollywood's Foolproof Technique To Avoid Soggy Bottom Bakes

It's been said that nothing's as American as an apple pie, but most won't say no to just about any variety under the sun — from a creamy pumpkin or pecan pie at Thanksgiving or a silky luscious chocolate pie, or even a veggie pot pie for a comforting dinner.

Advertisement

Most people love the buttery, flaky pastry stuffed with all sorts of fillings from sweet to savory, fruity to meat-filled. But for a pie worth having seconds, we must talk about not just the insides, but the crust that holds it all together. Whether you make yours from scratch or opt for the time-saving perks of a store-bought crust, one common pie crust mistake is a soggy bottomed crust.

This baking faux pas can mean fillings slide out, slices fall apart, or you simply miss out on that satisfying bite of a flaky crust that holds its shape and stays firm. Luckily, Paul Hollywood, baking extraordinaire and judge on "The Great British Bake Off" has a hack to ensure your pieces will never again suffer from soggy bottomed baked crusts. In a clip from the show (via BBC), he shared that his secret is blind baking the crust before filling with sliced apples, cheese and tomatoes, or whatever your filling. This step is a foolproof technique when dealing with sweet pastry or any crust recipe. It means you simply pre-bake the crust without the filling so your crust is nice and flaky, never soggy, once it meets up with the filling.

Advertisement