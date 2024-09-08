Bake The Perfect Crusty Bread With Paul Hollywood's Extra Step In The Oven

It's hard to beat the deliciousness of a perfectly made crusty loaf fresh out of the oven — soft and fluffy on the inside with a crunchy, thin crust on the outside. Homemade crusty bread is a tasty starter or accompaniment to a meal and also provides a crispy texture to the perfect bruschetta or roast beef sandwich. While the crust adds satisfying crunchiness to the bread, it shouldn't be so hard that it cracks a tooth. But how can one achieve such an exquisite loaf at home? The key, according to a Master Baker, is to create a steam bath in your oven.

Advertisement

As one of the foremost artisan bakers in the UK, Paul Hollywood is the ideal expert for directions on making the perfect bread. The bestselling cookbook author and "Great British Baking Show" judge shares some of his top tips on his website, including this easy extra step for the ideal crust on your bread. To achieve a light crust that doesn't tear, Hollywood advises placing a roasting tray at the bottom of your oven and setting the temperature to around 425 degrees Fahrenheit. "When the oven reaches the right temperature and just as you put the bread in to bake, fill the tray with cold water," he advises (Top Tips). As the water heats, it will create steam that fills the oven and helps improve the texture of your loaf.

Advertisement