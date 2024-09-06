How Long Does A Keg Last Once It's Been Tapped?

If you've got a keg of beer, it's safe to say you're serving a crowd. It's a wise investment for parties, as a keg can actually get you more beer per buck than bottles or cans. But even if you're hosting a large group, you're probably going to have some beer left over. Most kegs can hold between 40 and 124 pints of beer, which is certainly a lot to go through. A tapped keg won't match the shelf lives of bottled and canned beers, but on the other hand, it won't go flat as quickly as bottles and cans do once you open them. In fact, a single keg can last for months.

A keg can last you anywhere from a single day to around 17 weeks. That's a huge range, so let's narrow it down a bit with some specifics. The biggest factor affecting the shelf life of a keg is whether the beer has been pasteurized or not. Pasteurized beer has a significantly longer shelf life, generally keeping three to four months in a tapped keg. Non-pasteurized beer, on the other hand, will only last around two months tops — and sometimes as little as a week to 20 days. If you're looking to stretch the contents of your keg over the longest period possible, the first thing you should do is ensure you buy pasteurized beer. But that's not the only step you can take towards maximizing a keg's shelf life.

