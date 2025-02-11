When Does Aldi Restock?

Aldi stands out as the cheapest grocery store in America, and it's filled with not just affordable produce, meats, and pantry staples but award-winning wines and unique Aldi Finds that are rotated weekly. However, even if you've shopped at Aldi for years, it's likely there are still many things about the grocery chain you don't know, such as their restocking schedule.

Although Aldi states they get deliveries of fresh produce daily, other deliveries are more ambiguous. While many Aldi locations get pallets of goods daily, what's in these deliveries can vary. However, these pallets are usually unloaded during the morning, so the newest items should be put out if you're visiting the store around or after 11 a.m.

If it's specifically Aldi Finds you're after, these are typically stocked on Wednesdays, though some stores stock them on Sundays. They often correspond with the newest weekly ads, and the start date of your local ad should tell you when your store gets new and/or a large shipment of items. This is also the best time to shop at Aldi, especially if your store releases Finds on Wednesday, because it's the middle of the week and fewer people are likely to be shopping, meaning products are less likely to be picked over or out of stock.