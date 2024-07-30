The Spray Bottle Hack For Superior Movie Theatre Popcorn
Step foot into a movie theater and your senses are instantly met with all things popcorn. The sound of corn kernels being freshly popped, the mouth-watering, toasted scent, and the sight of the golden-yellow puffs being scooped into someone else's bag are all you need to experience to want a taste of your own. So you order a batch, excited to crunch into it as you watch your film. All that's left to do is butter your popcorn up. Don't mess up now by squirting the butter straight from the dispenser into your bucket; try a spray bottle instead.
Whether this hack is appropriate for oiling your roasted turkey or roasted chicken is a conversation for another day, but when it comes to popcorn, it just makes sense — even if there is a perfectly good butter nozzle right at the concession stand. That's because the buttered variety isn't like cheesy-tasting popcorn where you're more likely to get a perfectly flavored piece each bite. The common movie house pump simply isn't the best option for ensuring an even coating of anything. More often than not, it just drenches some sections of popcorn in liquid while leaving others as dry as can be. Even worse, the butter might collect at the bottom of your container if the dispenser shoots it straight down. A butter-filled spray bottle, however, as silly as it may seem, can help you avoid this inconvenience.
Evenly butter your popcorn using a spray bottle
Inexpensive spray bottles can easily be found at local drug stores, such as Target, Walmart, and even Dollar Tree. Travel-sized versions will work best for this hack. They'll hold more than enough of the dairy product to cover your popcorn and can easily be thrown into your pocket or purse to take with you to the movies. Plus, these small containers are a whole lot more discreet than if you were to whip out a regular-sized one.
Once you have your handy-dandy bottle, simply fill it up at the condiment counter. Now, as you snack throughout the film, you'll have an on-the-go tool for applying butter whenever and wherever needed. And if you purchased a bottle with a fine-mist type of spray (which is recommended), you're even better off. This less-concentrated type of spritzer will further allow you to cover more popcorn at once without flooding it in grease. Instead, you'll have lightly-coated, tasty pieces that you can always add more butter to if desired.