Here's Why Your Popcorn Is So Chewy (And What You Can Do About It)

Popcorn is a great snack – Illinois even named popcorn its official state snack food. It's low in calories and one of the world's best sources of fiber, with an impressive 4.11 grams for every 2 tablespoons of unpopped kernels. This means it can satisfy your crunchy cravings without compromising your diet. Aside from that, popcorn is extremely delicious and a highly popular treat, whether you're at the cinema or settled in for a cozy movie night at home.

Imagine you've just hit play on your favorite Netflix show, and you've made yourself comfortable with a generous bowl of popcorn. But as you dig in, you suddenly realize it's unexpectedly chewy. Not quite the texture you wanted, right? Now the only thing left to do is pause your movie, toss the popcorn in the trash, and prepare a fresh batch. Or, is it?

There are actually two main explanations for why your popcorn turned out the way it did, and it all has to do with moisture content. The first possibility is that steam got trapped in the pot during the popping process, probably because the kernels were too wet or had too much moisture. The second reason is when there are a lot of unpopped kernels or kernels that didn't pop properly (these are often called old maids), suggesting your kernels were most likely too dry and lacked moisture. The good news is there's something you can do about it!