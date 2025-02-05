Pepsi Is Bringing Back Its Legendary Pepsi Challenge To Kick Off Super Bowl Weekend

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Pepsi Challenge, the brand is bringing the challenge back, pitting zero-sugar versions of Coca-Cola and Pepsi against each other in live taste tests — and this time you can get in on the action. Beginning in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX and continuing in March 2025, Pepsi will invite football fans and others to take part in a series of blind taste tests, sampling Pepsi Zero Sugar and Coke Zero. The company is confident the challenge will prove that Pepsi Zero Sugar is better tasting than its competitor. Along the way, participants can expect free bottles, limited-edition merchandise, prizes, and more.

In 1975, the original Pepsi Challenge essentially kicked off the so-called Cola Wars of the 1980s. The marketing campaign was bold, since Coca-Cola had held the majority share of the industry for decades. Pepsi conducted blind taste tests across the country, having participants sip the two unlabeled colas side-by-side. An ad campaign tracked progress, and by the end of the challenge, Pepsi had come out the victor, and sales were up. The campaign was so successful that the Pepsi Challenge led Coke to an identity crisis and the launch of the short-lived New Coke, featuring a completely different formula. Coca Cola wasn't the only brand between the two to launch a now-discontinued soda, though: Neither Pepsi A.M. (1989) nor Diet Pepsi Jazz (2006) made the cut, and so the wars continue.