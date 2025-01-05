The Flavor-Packed Ingredient Ina Garten Adds To Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Sometimes it takes a celebrity chef, prolific author, and iconic erstwhile specialty store owner like Ina Garten to remind us of all the infinite ways we could be jazzing up a grilled cheese. As comforting as the classic combination of bread and dairy alone can be, the addition of items like tomatoes or bacon, and a mayo-butter swap can make the sandwich even better. But those upgrades have also become so typical that they're practically standard. And in a clip from her hit cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," Garten incorporates a less everyday ingredient, but one that many of us already have kicking around the refrigerator (via YouTube).

Garten dresses up her grilled cheese with mango chutney to add a touch of sweetness and spiciness. Of course, it comes as no surprise that the Barefoot Contessa herself, the perpetual font of cooking tips, gives the whole shebang a makeover, replacing the common plastic-wrapped singles for piles of shredded extra sharp Vermont cheddar, before snuggling it all together in a panini press for a restaurant-quality finish. The aspirations further abound as she serves it up with white wine to a devoted husband who declares it the best grilled cheese sandwich he's ever had.