The Zero-Sugar Soda That Contains Significantly More Caffeine In Canada

While traveling, we're sometimes surprised when picking up a product that looks pretty much the same as the one at home, only to find it's a little different. In the U.S., the best-known example is the difference between American and Mexican Coke, thanks to the use of cane sugar in the latter. Another is Cadbury chocolates, which taste different in the U.K. compared to in the U.S. Sometimes these changes reflect the food preferences of specific regions, which is why you'll enjoy different McFlurries at McDonald's around the globe. It may also, as in the case of Pepsi Zero Sugar, reflect corporate decisions that differ from region to region. That's why there's nearly twice as much caffeine in the Canadian sugar-free cola these days as in the American version.

In early 2023, PepsiCo Beverages North America announced it was changing the formula for Pepsi Zero Sugar in the U.S. (the company also announced it was swapping Sierra Mist for Starry). Billed as "new and improved," the change involved several tweaks: removing ginseng from the ingredients, adjusting the artificial sweetener balance, and reducing caffeine.

But here's the kicker: The new formula is found on American store shelves, but north of the border, you'll discover all the extra caffeine is still present. When the reformulated soda launched, PepsiCo Canada declared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there were no plans to cut back on caffeine or change Pepsi Zero Sugar in Canada. So if you crave more caffeine in your diet soda, head north (or order the Canadian version from Amazon).