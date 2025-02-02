Make Your Box Grater Easier To Clean With One Easy Trick

Box graters are something many folks avoid using, thanks to how difficult they can be to clean. And, honestly, we get it. With all those tiny holes and crevices, box graters can be a nightmare to wash, and the process can leave you with scuffed-up hands if you're not careful. Thankfully, cleaning your box grater doesn't have to be a challenge; you just have to know how to prep it first.

Whether you're using your box grater to grate cheese, de-stem fresh herbs in a flash, or employing any of the other creative ways a grater can be used, the key to making it easier to clean is cooking spray. By applying a light coating of cooking spray to the outside and inside of your box grater, you can prevent most of what you're grating from getting stuck onto it, making the whole thing easier to clean. While it's likely that a small amount of sticky ingredients like cheese may still cling onto the grater, it's going to be much less than what will be left on an unsprayed one. Moreover, the cleaning process afterward will be smoother.

Now, you don't want to go overboard when coating your cheese grater; instead, aim for just a thin layer of spray. You can always add more if things start sticking while you're grating. If you don't have cooking spray handy, you can apply a light layer of neutral oil, like canola, to the grater with a basting brush. This will keep food from sticking without adding unwanted flavors.