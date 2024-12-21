8 Signs The Cheap Air Fryer You're Thinking Of Buying May Be Unsafe

Air fryers are an amazing tool for easy baking that can go a long way toward making mealtime quick and healthy. However, they can also be pricey. Most standard models are at least $50 if they're not on sale, with $60 or $70 being the norm. Air fryer ovens, meanwhile, usually start at $60 or $70 but can cost upward of $200 depending on the size and brand.

As a result, it's totally understandable that many people look for cheaper options. Sometimes that means waiting for good sales, but it can also be achieved by purchasing secondhand or looking at low-cost international sellers. Unfortunately, sometimes cheap air fryers simply aren't safe.

A questionable appliance can overheat or start a fire, leading to injuries like burns or cuts. It can also cause longer-term health issues, like cancer. While there's nothing inherently wrong with looking for a low-cost air fryer, it's extremely important to be sure that the one you plan to buy is safe for you and your family. To determine this, there are a few things you can look for to tell if that cheap air fryer might be a risky choice.