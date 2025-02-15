What Kind Of Fish Is In Arby's Fish Sandwich?

When people think of Arby's, the first thing that comes to mind for many is Arby's roast beef. But to the shock of many, Arby's actually serves fish sandwiches in addition to its deli meat and grilled offerings, including a seasonal limited-time sandwich. For a chain with such a huge focus on using delicious meat in its sandwiches, many customers have wondered what type of fish Arby's uses for its Crispy Fish Sandwich. The answer is familiar to fast-food fanatics: wild-caught Alaskan pollock.

Arby's uses Alaskan pollock for all of its fish sandwiches, the same type of fish used by Burger King, Wendy's, and Bojangles on their fish sandwiches. Unfortunately, Arby's fish sandwiches are limited-time only items, meaning customers can only find these sandwiches at certain times of the year. Even when they are in stock, only certain Arby's locations will carry them, making Arby's fish sandwiches somewhat elusive.

The reason why Arby's uses Alaskan pollock is for the same reasons many other chains do: cost efficiency and availability. Wild-caught Alaskan pollock is quite plentiful and is available at a reasonable price, making it a top choice for fast food chains.