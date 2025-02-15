What Kind Of Fish Is In Arby's Fish Sandwich?
When people think of Arby's, the first thing that comes to mind for many is Arby's roast beef. But to the shock of many, Arby's actually serves fish sandwiches in addition to its deli meat and grilled offerings, including a seasonal limited-time sandwich. For a chain with such a huge focus on using delicious meat in its sandwiches, many customers have wondered what type of fish Arby's uses for its Crispy Fish Sandwich. The answer is familiar to fast-food fanatics: wild-caught Alaskan pollock.
Arby's uses Alaskan pollock for all of its fish sandwiches, the same type of fish used by Burger King, Wendy's, and Bojangles on their fish sandwiches. Unfortunately, Arby's fish sandwiches are limited-time only items, meaning customers can only find these sandwiches at certain times of the year. Even when they are in stock, only certain Arby's locations will carry them, making Arby's fish sandwiches somewhat elusive.
The reason why Arby's uses Alaskan pollock is for the same reasons many other chains do: cost efficiency and availability. Wild-caught Alaskan pollock is quite plentiful and is available at a reasonable price, making it a top choice for fast food chains.
When does Arby's carry fish sandwiches?
According to Arby's website, the chain has 3 different kinds of fish sandwiches: the Crispy Fish Sandwich, the King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich, and the Fish 'n Cheddar Sandwich. All of these use wild-caught Alaskan pollock. Each sandwich features a crispy fish fillet, tartar sauce, and various vegetables.
All of these sandwiches are limited, with no guaranteed season in which they will return. Customers can check on Arby's website via the fish sandwich menus to see which, if any, nearby locations are currently serving the sandwich. Otherwise, it might just be down to right timing at the right Arby's.
However, it is possible to sometimes predict a likely time in which the fish sandwiches will occur. Previously, these items have returned to the menu just in time for Lent. In January 2025, Arby's once again announced that all three fish sandwiches would be returning before Lent, so it would seem at the very least that Lent is the best time to try and find an Arby's fish sandwich.