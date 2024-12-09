Carla Hall's Unique Stock Swap For Superior Shrimp And Grits
Grits are a classic Southern dish, perfect as a side for seafood or as an easy make-ahead breakfast. Still, many people have grown to dislike the dish, which Carla Hall surmises is due to not having tried good grits. Fortunately, according to Carla Hall's website, she has a tip for upgrading her already delicious shrimp and grits recipe. A simple ingredient switch is all that is required; simply use fennel tea instead of stock for a sauce that feels thinner and tastes lighter.
Fennel tea does carry a slight licorice flavor, but there is not enough in the tea to overpower the taste of the shrimp and grits. The fennel tea adds a hint of sweetness and earthiness to the shrimp and grits, which pairs well with the paprika and chili flakes that Hall adds to the dish to bring some warmth to it. This way, the gravy gets the desired consistency without bringing any bitterness from the fennel, as the tea is not as strong in flavor as fennel seed itself.
The reason why Carla Hall uses fennel tea specifically when making sauce for shrimp and grits is due to the way the aromaticness of the fennel contrasts the dish's sweeter flavor. Hall recommends using a bag of fennel tea and a cup of water for her shrimp and grits gravy.
Making fennel tea: why it works
Fennel tea is made using fennel seeds specifically. It can be brewed at home or bought at the store. Either way, the tea has a thin consistency that does not weigh down the already creamy shrimp and grits. Plus, a lighter gravy means not having to worry about overpowering the grits with sauce. Essentially, the taste of the fennel balances out the dish, so it is not overly savory. Plus, the lightness of fennel tea in comparison to other options, like stock, prevents the grits from being overwhelmingly heavy.
Carla Hall simply uses one bag of fennel tea when making sauce for her shrimp and grits. Fennel tea can also be brewed at home for those who cannot find any in stores. To make fennel tea at home, simply add fennel seeds to a tea bag and steep. The amount of seeds does not need to be exact, but generally about a tablespoon of fennel seeds can produce two cups of fennel tea.
Once the fennel tea has been steeped completely, be sure to pour it through a strainer to remove any bits or pieces of seeds remaining. Whole seeds can be steeped, but the goal is to not add any actual seed pieces into the gravy. After that, the tea is ready to be added to the shrimp and grits.