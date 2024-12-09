Grits are a classic Southern dish, perfect as a side for seafood or as an easy make-ahead breakfast. Still, many people have grown to dislike the dish, which Carla Hall surmises is due to not having tried good grits. Fortunately, according to Carla Hall's website, she has a tip for upgrading her already delicious shrimp and grits recipe. A simple ingredient switch is all that is required; simply use fennel tea instead of stock for a sauce that feels thinner and tastes lighter.

Fennel tea does carry a slight licorice flavor, but there is not enough in the tea to overpower the taste of the shrimp and grits. The fennel tea adds a hint of sweetness and earthiness to the shrimp and grits, which pairs well with the paprika and chili flakes that Hall adds to the dish to bring some warmth to it. This way, the gravy gets the desired consistency without bringing any bitterness from the fennel, as the tea is not as strong in flavor as fennel seed itself.

The reason why Carla Hall uses fennel tea specifically when making sauce for shrimp and grits is due to the way the aromaticness of the fennel contrasts the dish's sweeter flavor. Hall recommends using a bag of fennel tea and a cup of water for her shrimp and grits gravy.