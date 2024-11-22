Prue Leith And Paul Hollywood's Favorite American Snack Is A Party Favorite
"The Great British Bake Off" judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are no stranger to culinary insights and strong opinions alike. From their tips to create top-tier homemade pizza dough and perfectly crusty bread to their abhorrence of soggy bottoms, Leith and Hollywood rarely hold back from sharing their likes and dislikes. So, it's no surprise that when the duo starred in a Bon Appétit video to taste test a variety of American snacks, they delivered some definitive judgments.
The judges entered the taste-testing fray with an open mind and a strict rubric. The best American snack should have an interesting texture, a delightful flavor, and the "je ne sais quoi" quality that has you reaching back into the bowl or bag for another bite. After trying a myriad of classic snacks from Pop-Tarts to Flamin' Hot Cheetos, neither professional taster was sold on America's offerings — with a few notable exceptions.
Although they hated Ho Hos ("dry, boring") and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups ("it's like peanut chalk"), there was one American party standard that stood out as a favorite: Cool Ranch Doritos. Both experts understood the value inherent in a Dorito. "This is much more subtle, interesting, layered, and pure in a way," said Leith. "It's just corn and flavoring." A quintessential BBQ, birthday party, and Sunday-football-watching staple, Cool Ranch Doritos are a party classic for a reason.
Why Prue and Paul agree Doritos take the top American snack spot
Right off the bat, Prue Leith was skeptical. "They look over-processed," she noted. But after taking a bite, she changed her tune. "They've got a bit more smokiness," she said, adding, "I think Doritos are more interesting." Paul Hollywood also preferred Doritos over all other snacks on offer because of their "depth of flavor and crispiness." Leave it to the professional judges to put a name to the unspoken sensations Americans have delighted in for years.
Hollywood also shared a radical idea that's ripe for your next get together, proclaiming that Doritos would go well with a bowl of guacamole. Most of us like to keep those two party staples separate, but he is the expert, after all, so perhaps it's worth a try. So, the next time you're throwing a pool party, watching a sporting event, or hosting your own snack taste test, bring out the bag of Cool Ranch Doritos, which Leith and Hollywood declared the worthy winner and ultimate king of American snacks.