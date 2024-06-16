Why You Should Never Store Custard Desserts In The Freezer

Whisk together milk and cream with sugar, then add egg yolks to thicken. Follow it up with maybe a droplet or two of vanilla extract for fragrance and you get a bowlful of one of the best pastry fillings out there: Custard. From the classic French crème brûlée with its caramelized sugar crust to the American egg custard pie and the crispy, semolina-wrapped Greek galaktoboureko, custard is the extra touch of sugary creaminess that makes all these desserts the delicious eats that they are.

Advertisement

Let's say that you've baked a big batch for a house party and now that everyone's gone home, you found out you've got some leftover custard desserts. If your instinct is to chill it down to keep it around for longer, you got that right! However, custard should only ever go into the fridge — never the freezer! (One exception is if it's an icebox cake or other recipe that's intended to be kept frozen.)

You see, custard is incredibly temperature-sensitive. When frozen, the fat and water separate. So, instead of having the silky texture it had when fresh out of the pot, you'll get scrambled-egg-like lumps and a bunch of sugary water when you thaw it out.