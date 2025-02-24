How To Air Fry Tofu Without Cornstarch

Cornstarch is a versatile pantry staple with several abilities you may not have even heard of, including being a secret ingredient for creating the satisfying crunch in crispy, roasted vegetables. In addition, another common use of cornstarch in culinary endeavors includes thickening sauces and gravies without using flour. Fans of crispy, fried food can appreciate that cornstarch is a vital ingredient that contributes to a perfectly golden-brown coating and acts as a binding agent to any breading before frying. This corn-based starch is also an ingredient often recommended by recipe developers to transform tofu from a blank canvas into a scrumptiously crisp addition to your meals. However, if you're seeking to minimize consumption of starch or don't have any cornstarch on hand, there is a way to achieve the same desirable crispiness in tofu without the cornstarch thanks to the humble, but mighty air fryer.

However, before getting started on making crispy tofu without cornstarch, it's imperative to choose the ideal tofu variety. Generally, extra firm tofu is the best way to get crunchy results. Before cooking, make sure to press out the excess water using paper towels, kitchen towels, or a dedicated tofu press. Once pressed, cut the tofu into even cubes and maximize its flavor by marinating the tofu in your desired seasonings. Then, place the tofu pieces in your air fryer basket in a single layer. The exact cooking time may vary depending on your air fryer model and desired level of crispiness, but a baseline of 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes is a good place to start. You'll know the tofu is done when it's golden and crispy on the outside while remaining tender inside — perfect for adding to stir-fries, curries, wraps, salads, or enjoying as a snack.