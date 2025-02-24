How To Air Fry Tofu Without Cornstarch
Cornstarch is a versatile pantry staple with several abilities you may not have even heard of, including being a secret ingredient for creating the satisfying crunch in crispy, roasted vegetables. In addition, another common use of cornstarch in culinary endeavors includes thickening sauces and gravies without using flour. Fans of crispy, fried food can appreciate that cornstarch is a vital ingredient that contributes to a perfectly golden-brown coating and acts as a binding agent to any breading before frying. This corn-based starch is also an ingredient often recommended by recipe developers to transform tofu from a blank canvas into a scrumptiously crisp addition to your meals. However, if you're seeking to minimize consumption of starch or don't have any cornstarch on hand, there is a way to achieve the same desirable crispiness in tofu without the cornstarch thanks to the humble, but mighty air fryer.
However, before getting started on making crispy tofu without cornstarch, it's imperative to choose the ideal tofu variety. Generally, extra firm tofu is the best way to get crunchy results. Before cooking, make sure to press out the excess water using paper towels, kitchen towels, or a dedicated tofu press. Once pressed, cut the tofu into even cubes and maximize its flavor by marinating the tofu in your desired seasonings. Then, place the tofu pieces in your air fryer basket in a single layer. The exact cooking time may vary depending on your air fryer model and desired level of crispiness, but a baseline of 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes is a good place to start. You'll know the tofu is done when it's golden and crispy on the outside while remaining tender inside — perfect for adding to stir-fries, curries, wraps, salads, or enjoying as a snack.
Other methods for crave-worthy, crispy tofu
While tofu may have a bad rap, particularly among skeptics of plant-based foods, chances are it's not the tofu's fault. Maybe there are some errors in the preparation that need tweaking so you can tap into the unparalleled potential of tofu. For example, if you are having trouble pressing your tofu and getting all the liquid out before cooking, boiling tofu in hot, salted water instead of pressing it can also help draw out moisture and will further aid in accomplishing a crispier exterior. For those seeking extra texture in their tofu, freezing it raw and then thawing it before cooking creates a more porous structure that not only absorbs marinades better but also helps develop a chewier, meatier texture when cooked.
But what if you want that lightly breaded exterior on your crispy tofu? The good news is you still don't need cornstarch as there are several other starches that can serve as effective alternatives. Potato starch (not potato flour) is a great choice for a one-to-one replacement for cornstarch. Arrowroot powder is another viable option and could be especially appealing to those avoiding corn products. Both yield a delectably crispy texture in air-fryer tofu recipes. Regardless of your choice, these starches work through similar mechanisms — they absorb moisture from the tofu's surface and create a barrier that, when exposed to heat, becomes crispy. However, it's important to avoid overdoing it with the starch coating as you'll end up with an unpleasant gummy texture, doing no favors to your taste buds or tofu. Now that you have these savvy tricks for satisfyingly delicious tofu, you can use them in any tofu-based dish — like crispy and sticky baked sesame tofu or a crispy ginger-glazed tofu bowl.