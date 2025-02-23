Gordon Ramsay's Secret To Flawless Seared Tuna Starts Before It Hits The Pan

When it comes to actually cooking your sesame-encrusted tuna, you can follow the same kind of logic as with regular tuna steaks. A medium-high heat with a very short searing time is the trick to getting a seared outer layer with a red center, all while getting those satisfying, crispy, toasted seeds. And conveniently, you don't need to let tuna rest after cooking it, so you can dive right in and enjoy the fruits of your labor without a worry.

As for the actual encrusting process, there are a few options here for you to choose from. Encrusting tuna with sesame seeds is by far the most popular route to follow, but that doesn't mean that it's the only one. You could opt for a blend of seeds and seasonings for some more variety and flavorful impact –- for example, the everything bagel seasoning blend from Trader Joe's is a great match for tuna, relying on sesame seeds' distinct flavor while also incorporating poppy seeds, garlic, and onion. And if you want to veer away from seed-crusted tuna entirely, you could try your hand at a crispy, fragrant panko and toasted coconut crust. The crunch of the seared panko crumbs combined with the subtle coconut flavor is sure to be a hit when combined with tuna. And no matter which crust you choose to utilize, you can rest knowing it'll protect your tuna steak and help you toward the perfect sear.