Gordon Ramsay's Secret To Flawless Seared Tuna Starts Before It Hits The Pan
There's a fair amount of attention given to methods in perfecting the perfect seared tuna. From choosing the ideal temperature at which to cook tuna steaks to contemplating whether butter or oil is the superior choice for searing the dense, firm seafood, it seems that nearly every stage of the cooking process has been covered. However, there's one critical stage that you must also consider, and that's the stage before your tuna gets anywhere near a skillet.
Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay knows a thing or two about how to perfectly sear different dishes, including an expert technique for exquisite seared steak. But when it comes to tuna, part of creating the perfect dish comes in encrusting the tuna prior to being seared. In a Ramsay recipe, this means generously crusting the tuna steaks with sesame seeds. Not only does this protect the fish from direct contact with the pan, but the sesame seeds give the dish a lovely toasty, nutty flavor that complements the tuna wonderfully. Add in a touch of lime zest for some extra fragrance to round it out, and you've got a show-stopping tuna dish in no time!
How to get the perfect crusted tuna
When it comes to actually cooking your sesame-encrusted tuna, you can follow the same kind of logic as with regular tuna steaks. A medium-high heat with a very short searing time is the trick to getting a seared outer layer with a red center, all while getting those satisfying, crispy, toasted seeds. And conveniently, you don't need to let tuna rest after cooking it, so you can dive right in and enjoy the fruits of your labor without a worry.
As for the actual encrusting process, there are a few options here for you to choose from. Encrusting tuna with sesame seeds is by far the most popular route to follow, but that doesn't mean that it's the only one. You could opt for a blend of seeds and seasonings for some more variety and flavorful impact –- for example, the everything bagel seasoning blend from Trader Joe's is a great match for tuna, relying on sesame seeds' distinct flavor while also incorporating poppy seeds, garlic, and onion. And if you want to veer away from seed-crusted tuna entirely, you could try your hand at a crispy, fragrant panko and toasted coconut crust. The crunch of the seared panko crumbs combined with the subtle coconut flavor is sure to be a hit when combined with tuna. And no matter which crust you choose to utilize, you can rest knowing it'll protect your tuna steak and help you toward the perfect sear.