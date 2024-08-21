Trader Joe's Holds The Secret To Quick, Delicious Ahi Tuna

Ahi tuna is a great addition to any home chef's repertoire. A good source of vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids, tuna is nutritious, delicious, and simpler to make than other types of fish. Ahi tuna is especially delicious hot or cold, in a poke bowl or on its own, and it cooks in under five minutes. Many people coat ahi tuna in a sesame seed crust, but there's a secret to kicking your tuna up a notch – and it lies on the shelf of any Trader Joe's.

Many people are familiar with Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend at this point. As the name suggests, it contains all the ingredients found on an everything bagel: sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sea salt, dried garlic, and dried onion. It's a tasty addition to everything from mac and cheese to eggs, and it'll give your ahi tuna a particularly powerful burst of flavor. In addition to the mild and nutty taste of sesame seeds, each bite of your tuna will be infused with savory dried onion and garlic, enhancing its natural umami flavor. To make ahi tuna with Trader Joe's everything bagel seasoning blend, simply cover the tuna in olive oil and then dip it into the seasoning before cooking.

