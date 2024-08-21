Trader Joe's Holds The Secret To Quick, Delicious Ahi Tuna
Ahi tuna is a great addition to any home chef's repertoire. A good source of vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids, tuna is nutritious, delicious, and simpler to make than other types of fish. Ahi tuna is especially delicious hot or cold, in a poke bowl or on its own, and it cooks in under five minutes. Many people coat ahi tuna in a sesame seed crust, but there's a secret to kicking your tuna up a notch – and it lies on the shelf of any Trader Joe's.
Many people are familiar with Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend at this point. As the name suggests, it contains all the ingredients found on an everything bagel: sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sea salt, dried garlic, and dried onion. It's a tasty addition to everything from mac and cheese to eggs, and it'll give your ahi tuna a particularly powerful burst of flavor. In addition to the mild and nutty taste of sesame seeds, each bite of your tuna will be infused with savory dried onion and garlic, enhancing its natural umami flavor. To make ahi tuna with Trader Joe's everything bagel seasoning blend, simply cover the tuna in olive oil and then dip it into the seasoning before cooking.
What is ahi tuna normally encrusted with?
Sesame seeds are perhaps the most popular crust component for ahi tuna. They offer an easy way to make the dish look and taste great with a little extra crunch on the outside. If you're a fan of sesame-encrusted tuna, you should know that everything bagel seasoning is a shortcut to extra taste, giving you a more complex flavor profile with no additional work.
Once you've discovered the joys of using Trader Joe's everything bagel seasoning blend in your tuna dishes, you'll realize there are plenty of other tuna crust options to experiment with. Chopped macadamia nuts make for a crunchier texture while breadcrumbs give ahi tuna a crispy finish. If you're looking for a sweet and tropical flavor, a toasted coconut crust pairs perfectly with a citrusy dipping sauce. You can also skip the crunch altogether and simply season your ahi tuna with a sesame oil and soy sauce marinade. There's room to explore when it comes to cooking ahi tuna, but it's hard to beat the convenient flavor blast that is Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend.