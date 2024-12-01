Why You Don't Need To Let Tuna Steaks Rest After Cooking

Some of a recipe's most important steps can be inactive. Letting a protein rise to room temperature before cooking and later letting it rest are exemplar bookends. But all mains are not created equal, and what might work for a beef steak could be irrelevant, at best, for the tuna variety.

Resting can actually cause your tuna steaks to "cook" for too long. Unlike, say, a T-bone or a porterhouse, which you typically need to rest for at least five minutes to lock in its juiciness, fish is, literally, a different animal. You want it to be moist, yes, and flaky, for sure, but seafood isn't usually as focused on wrangling myoglobin, the protein that joins water to make up that more poetically dubbed juice. A tuna steak can be a particularly finicky thing, as your primary focus should be, instead, on keeping it from overheating.

While the beautiful marbling in a cut of beef steak will make it a little more forgiving within a degree or two, overdo a lean slab of tuna and you'll end up with the textural equivalent of a classroom eraser. And, because of carryover cooking, those precious moments when your painstakingly prepared foodstuffs advance in doneness even when removed from heat, resting can actually tip your tuna steak well over its ideal rare temperature.