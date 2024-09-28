Butter Vs Oil: Which Is Better For Searing Tuna Steaks?

Tuna steaks aren't cheap, and if you're cooking your own tuna steak at home, you want to make sure you get it right the first time. Seared tuna is at its best when it's cooked hard on the outside and the inside is still nice and pink. You can boost your flavor experience with a sesame seed mix or furikake on the outside, but one of the biggest factors that might be tripping you up in the kitchen is whether you're searing your tuna steaks in oil or butter.

You very well might be tempted to reach for the butter dish in this scenario. Butter can add a delicious note to so many meals, and if browned properly, it can take on a nuttiness that perfectly complements tuna. Unfortunately, none of those things you love about butter will apply in this case. When the time comes to sear tuna, you're going to want a nice, hot pan with a dollop of oil, like sunflower oil.

While this might be bad news for butter lovers, there's a scientific reason why searing your tuna steaks in oil will give you a better result. If you want that proper sear with pink in the middle, you need a high-quality pan at a high temperature for your tuna steak. We're talking 425-450 degrees Fahrenheit for searing, and at those temperatures, we need to be looking carefully at smoke points.

