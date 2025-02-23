Are You Allowed To Bring Outside Food Into Disney World?

Beyond charming movie characters and thrilling rides, Disney World is well-known for its food. There are tons of restaurants you shouldn't skip at the Disney parks, ranging from grab-and-go to expensive fine dining such as Victor & Albert's. And Disney World even has its own McDonald's, helping park goers cover all their food needs within the park itself.

Even though the park has gone above and beyond to accommodate guest needs, some park goers still want to bring their own food and water into the park. While it is possible to do so, there are some rules and regulations. Only specific foods, drinks, and containers are allowed within the park.

Bringing drinks into the park is a fairly easy process; as long as the drinks are non-alcoholic and are not in glass containers, guests are allowed to bring them in. However, food is more complicated and Disney World does have specific policies that guests need to follow.