Are You Allowed To Bring Outside Food Into Disney World?
Beyond charming movie characters and thrilling rides, Disney World is well-known for its food. There are tons of restaurants you shouldn't skip at the Disney parks, ranging from grab-and-go to expensive fine dining such as Victor & Albert's. And Disney World even has its own McDonald's, helping park goers cover all their food needs within the park itself.
Even though the park has gone above and beyond to accommodate guest needs, some park goers still want to bring their own food and water into the park. While it is possible to do so, there are some rules and regulations. Only specific foods, drinks, and containers are allowed within the park.
Bringing drinks into the park is a fairly easy process; as long as the drinks are non-alcoholic and are not in glass containers, guests are allowed to bring them in. However, food is more complicated and Disney World does have specific policies that guests need to follow.
Rules for bringing food to Disney World
Disney World park policy states that guests can bring food in as long as said food is not in a glass container. The food must also not need any refrigeration, heating, or other forms of temperature control. Reheating and food processing also applies and is not allowed.
Another rule is that food brought into the parks must not have strong odors. Park policy requests that guests disclose any food items before entering the parks. Even if food or drink items fall within park policy, security requests that the items be disclosed regardless.
As for food storage, it is possible to bring a cooler into the park provided it fits a certain size. Coolers must be smaller than 24 inches long by 15 inches wide by 18 inches high and loose pack or dry ice is not allowed. Certain cutlery like plastic straws are not allowed in some parts of the park and cutlery knives are prohibited throughout the vicinity. If these rules sound too difficult to abide by, you certainly won't go hungry with all the underrated food options to explore at Disney World, from the grilled cheese sandwiches at Disney's Hollywood Studios to Frontierland's candied bacon skewers.