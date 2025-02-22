The Seafood Appetizer You Should Avoid Ordering At Texas Roadhouse

There's a reason Texas Roadhouse ranked as the fastest growing restaurant brand in 2023, and manages to convert even die-hard skeptics. From dedicated service to a welcoming atmosphere, the experience transports diners far from the typical chain restaurant. But not every dish can be the best. In the case of grilled shrimp, it just seems to come up short compared with other options. It's not that the grilled shrimp is bad or poorly cooked. They arrive plump and nicely seasoned, sitting atop a toasted and split roll. Considering that much of the rest of the appetizer menu is deep-fried (including the Rattlesnake Bites, our top pick) or coated in cheese, the grilled shrimp make for somewhat lighter fare with which to start a full meal.

Unfortunately, the shrimp just doesn't bring much else to the table. There's the small portion of five shrimp and one toasted roll: Not only is that a fairly small helping, it's an awkward number when sharing (and a little weird looking, unevenly distributed on the roll halves). And, since you've already received a basket of rolls just for sitting down, why is there yet another piece of bread, no matter how delicious? It's as if the chefs couldn't decide how to plate five lonely shrimp in the same homey manner as other dishes. If you love grilled shrimp, consider ordering the entrée instead, or learn how to grill shrimp perfectly at home.