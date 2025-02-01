Why Is Ginger Ale Referred To As An 'Ale' Anyways?

Especially in the U.S., non-alcoholic carbonated beverages are a hit. From soda and sparkling waters to new forms of non-alcoholic beer and even bubbly coffee, such tasty drinks cover the gamut of flavors. Yet among all the modern options, America's oldest soda is a crisp and refreshing ginger ale. With a hit of ginger spice backed by a gentle sweetness, it's flavor combination that's stood the test of time.

Yet although it's undoubtedly a soda in composition, perhaps you've wondered why the drink's called an ale. After all, the term ale refers to a type of beer differentiated from a lager due to the use of top-fermenting yeast strains and warmer brewing temperatures. Well, ginger ale's backstory does link in with the fermentation process.

The beverage started out as an alcoholic beer, brewed in England at the start of the 19th century. Crafted with ginger, sugar, and yeast, the drink would be bottled while still fermenting. Bubbly, boozy, and spicy, the beverage became popular across the British Empire. And a few decades later, a new, non-alcoholic version emerged in Ireland. Crafted using flavoring carbonated water, this type took the name ginger ale in ode, with no fermentation involved.