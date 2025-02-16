For Tastier Soups, Don't Skimp On The Fat

Flavor-boosting fat, which can come in the form of butter, oil, or animal fat (like schmaltz or repurposed bacon grease), can sometimes be forgotten when you're bubbling up a soup. There are just so many other components to consider, particularly if you're making broth or stock from scratch. But, just like with your steak and burgers, the suet stuff is your key not-so-secret ingredient for maximum deliciousness.

Like with salt and other seasonings, that fat enhances your other ingredients, Albert Nguyen, erstwhile chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education previously told Chowhound. "Many of the flavor compounds infuse into the fat, creating a flavoring that blends into your soup, either through emulsion or by allowing a small amount to enter each spoonful of soup," Nguyen said. "To remedy this, use enough fat to create a small, thin layer at the bottom of the pot." You'll also introduce more fat as the soup builds, depending on the type.