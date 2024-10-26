The Thanksgiving Ingredient That Can Help You Make Richer, More Savory Soups

It takes a bit of work to make a proper, perfectly smooth gravy, especially if you're struggling to thicken the sauce. First of all, you're probably dealing with a large portion of meat. In the case of a basic roasted turkey, you're thawing the bird for days before you can even get to the work of basting it like clockwork, careful not to leave the oven door open for too long. And this is still all before you've even whisked those precious pan drippings into a roux. So, if you don't use all up your gravy back on the bird or atop its accouterments, that extra effort goes to waste. But, happily, leftover gravy also has an easy application outside of your Thanksgiving plate.

You can easily add leftover turkey gravy to tons of soups for savory depth. The key is keeping your textures together; turkey gravy will perform better in creamy soups like bisques or chowders than thinner clear types. It simply blends better into the former variety, because turkey gravy is just a recalibration of some of the ingredients — flour, animal fat, butter, or other dairy — commonly used to thicken those very soups.