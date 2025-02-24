12 Most Eccentric Food Items Costco Has Ever Sold
Costco may be known for bulk purchases that make shopping there very cost effective, but the company also has items for sale that you never would expect to see. These include products with eye-popping price tags or things you didn't even know were possible to manufacture and sell. To unearth some unique discoveries, it's worth taking a look at some of the more eccentric food-related items the warehouse chain has sold at one point or another.
Some of these would make great gifts, either serious or gag, while others are amazing deals on truly rare items. If nothing else, seeing what Costco has offered in the past and what the company offers now shows you that it's truly worth checking out your local warehouse throughout the year. You never know what you could find that might take your kitchen and your diet to a new level. As with any item at Costco, these can go out of stock or be discontinued at any time, and some of the items listed here are no longer available.
1. Five-figure collections of alcohol
Costco isn't just a place where you can get giant bags of crackers and multipacks of tuna cans. It has a lot of fancy alcohol too, the type people pay thousands of dollars for. The company outdid itself for a few years by selling Singleton single malt scotch at nearly $37,000 for one bottle, and you can still find collections of wine and Champagne that run into the five figures. For example, a collector's edition of Dom Pérignon will cost you $17,500 for 24 bottles, while a nine-pack of Bordeaux sells for $14,000. By the way, that Singleton scotch? The $37,000 price tag was an absolute bargain. Other sellers price the bottles at, for example, $42,000 — and that's when it's on sale.
A comment online had a unique take on why Costco would display such an expensive bottle in their warehouses. The person theorized that showcasing expensive goods, especially close to the entrance of the store, might have a psychological effect on shoppers. If you pass by items with such high prices, then the lower-but-still pricey items like small kitchen appliances don't seem like such a forbidden splurge. Whether this is accurate is unknown, but it's certainly interesting to think about.
2. A huge leg of ham on a carving stand with a knife
If you've ever had a hankering for ham cut straight from a pig's leg, Costco has a couple of options, believe it or not. The company currently sells an entire bone-in leg of Jamón Ibérico Bellota (around 15 pounds), complete with a carving stand and knife. It will cost you about $650, but this type of ham is a delicacy of sorts. Eating it is an experience, hence the expensive price. It would make a terrific gift, too.
If $650 is out of reach, you still have options. In the past, Costco has offered a Jamón Serrano leg (around 14 pounds), again on a stand with a carving knife included. The company started offering it in 2019 for about $100, although it's not currently listed on the website. Reviews of this ham were mixed; some customers described it as dry, others noted it molded easily, and some said the knife was worthless. Another person who bought one found it to simply be too much ham. If you're still determined to get a chunk of Spanish ham and can't find either the Serrano or Ibérico legs, you can purchase a $250 piece of boneless Serrano ham that Costco describes as Spanish-style prosciutto. No stand or knife are included, however.
3. A 72-pound cheese wheel
Most cheese fans would agree that authentic Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese from Italy is delicious. Most of the time, though, you don't keep a lot on hand; it's typical to have a wedge from the grocery store that doesn't last long. If you're tired of making repeated trips to the store to get more cheese, head to Costco where you can get a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano. As the saying goes, this is not a drill! It's about $950, and it's usually just for delivery. However, Costco notes that some warehouses may actually have the wheels on hand.
Do be aware that the cheese is perishable, and Costco mentions it is only shipped on certain days. You'll also need to ensure you have a place to store the whole wheel, or else you may have to cut it up once you receive it. Some customers have admitted to buying it; one review said the cheese was served at a wedding reception, while another person wrote they ended up dividing it into more manageable pieces.
4. A 4-foot wine glass
If you want some wine to match that cheese wheel and know how to time travel, then go back to 2017 and 2018 when Costco sold a 46-inch wine glass. It was meant to be ornamental, of course; a 4-foot glass is rather difficult to haul around on its own due to its size, and filling it with liquid would conceivably make it unsteady. But that didn't stop people from joking about filling the entire thing with wine after a bad day.
Costco's pictures showed the glass filled with corks, but another option people mentioned online was turning the bowl portion into a support for plants. One person had an idea to plant the base in soil and let vines wind their way around the glass. Others thought it might make a good jarrarium, which is sort of like a terrarium, but in a jar with an open top.
5. That $5,000 Le Creuset set
Having one or two pieces of Le Creuset cookware is a dream for many cooks, but some people go all in and try to find entire collections. That shouldn't be a surprise considering the quality; the cookware is excellent, and its vibrant colors make any kitchen look wonderful. Some people consider having more Le Creuset pieces to be a sign of success in life, too. So, if you're trying to build up your collection, keep an eye on Costco. For a couple of years now, the warehouse has offered 170-piece sets of Le Creuset cookware. The latest arrived in mid-2024 in blue, with the collection selling for $5,000.
The set sold quickly — not really a surprise considering how the price breaks down. Divide $5,000 by 170 and you get an average of less than $30 per piece, which isn't bad at all. If the set is still available in your area, there's one issue to be aware of should you decide to order it: You may be restricted to ground-floor delivery only. Cast iron is heavy, and a 170-piece set made mostly of cast iron and steel is going to rival anything normally found in weightlifting competitions.
6. Cheese-wheel wedding cakes
In 2019, Costco gave new meaning to the term "cheesecake" by offering a five-tier cheese-wheel wedding cake. That's right — no cake, no frosting, but five different types of cheese instead, all for about $440. This was a clever choice for couples without a sweet-tooth or looking for a savory gluten-free option. It may not be very traditional, but that doesn't seem to matter, as it turns out that cheese-wheel wedding cakes are rather popular. It's still a good idea to include more sweet offerings, like Costco pastries (or even an actual wedding cake), so that guests have variety.
The only real issues with cheese wedding cakes are that they can be heavy and they need proper storage. Many traditional cakes with frosting can stay out at room temperature as long as they don't have fresh fruit, cream fillings, or another perishable ingredient. But cheese wheels, especially once cut, require proper cold storage to prevent the cheese from going bad. That can be an issue at weddings where you may have guests milling about for several hours.
7. $6,000 worth of emergency food
As Costco is known for selling products in bulk, it only makes sense the company would sell huge supplies of emergency food. But what Costco sells goes beyond the three days or three weeks worth of food that many people think they should keep on hand. Costco has sold a year's worth of emergency food for three people for $6,000. Be aware that the company sells kits from different brands, so if you like the selection from one, you may not like what you get from another. You might want to start with smaller kits from each brand to sample the food before shelling out thousands.
Keep in mind that while the sealed canisters and buckets have a shelf life of nearly 30 years, once you open the pouches, you won't have long to finish them. For example, a can of dehydrated chicken with several portions will need to be finished up within a week or so once open. Much of the food is also dependent on having the ability to heat drinkable water. If you decide to buy these prepper food kits, take a close look at what they include, and try to pick some options that don't require power and water.
8. A $650 pack of wagyu filet mignon
Wagyu beef is a premier type of meat with well-marbled cuts. When cooked, the fat keeps the muscle moist, resulting in an unforgettably juicy steak. Costco actually sells wagyu beef, but despite the chain's reputation for economical pricing, these cuts will cost you. Three pounds of filet mignon, for example, will run you $650, while the same weight of ribeye steaks cost $470, or a whopping $157 per pound.
Customer reviews are very complimentary in terms of the flavor and texture, but the price is a sticking point. One customer loved the taste but noted it wasn't something they'd buy regularly. Another warned that when you buy wagyu beef from Costco, you need to double-check the origin. Japanese wagyu is supposed to be the best, but Costco sometimes has Australian wagyu in stock. Still tasty, but not the same if you're craving Japanese wagyu.
9. Vertical wine collections
Wine collections can consist of just about anything, but two specific types focus on the years of production. Vertical collections contain wine selections from the same producer or region, spanning a number of years. You might have wine from one winery, but you'll have 10 bottles from consecutive years (vertical collections may also have bottles every few years; they don't have to be consecutive). A horizontal collection focuses on one year of production but spans several wineries or regions.
Costco offers a few vertical collections for wine lovers who want to compare vintages from one specific area. The most expensive is a 48-bottle collection of Château Haut-Brion for about $49,000, and a few others fall in the upper $30,000s. (You'll find jokes online about people taking out home equity loans to buy the wine.) Other collections, albeit smaller ones, will only cost you four figures. As you can guess, these aren't items you just pick up in store on a whim, so if you want them, you'll need to call your local warehouse regarding delivery.
10. Wine-making kits and supplies
Next on the list is something for the home-brewing fans. Over the years, Costco has sold wine-making kits and supplies for those who want to make their own wine at home. While the kits still require purchasing additional equipment, they have allowed customers to make several bottles (up to 30) of wine per batch, using high-quality grape juice for relatively low prices. Reviews of the kits are positive, and people have been happy with how cost-efficient they are.
But if you have your own fruit and want more than just a kit, you still have an option. As of early 2025, Costco offers a fruit and wine press. You can use this for simple juicing or to produce enough juice to ferment into wine. The assembly is tool-free, and the press can be bolted in place if you want to ensure it won't tip over. The press is currently sold out (as of February 2025), but when it's in stock, it's around $220.
11. A keg that looks like a dorm fridge
Costco doesn't sell kegs of beer as part of its alcohol offerings, but it does sell a kegerator for those who want cold beer on tap at home. A kegerator (a combination of "keg" and "refrigerator") is an enclosure for a keg that looks like a dorm or bar fridge, with tubing inside, a tap on top, and a carbon dioxide tank in back. Unlike dorm fridges, the kegerator has an automatic defrost system and optional casters for hassle-free movement.
This isn't something you'd expect to see everyday, but Costco has been selling a version of the kegerator since at least the early 2010s. Customer reviews are mainly positive, and people note that the kegerator is durable, easy to customize, and easy to maintain. The only real complaint focused on the carbon dioxide regulator, which regulates the pressure in the tank. The person who made the comment noted that when you buy a kegerator that comes bundled with a carbon dioxide canister, you should replace the regulator with a better model. However, this appeared to be more of a complaint about regulators in general, rather than a specific complaint about the one on the model that Costco sells.
12. A greenhouse for growing your own food
If you're tired of the crowds at Costco and want a way to reduce the amount of time you spend at the warehouse, you can actually purchase a greenhouse from Costco and grow your own food. There are several styles available, from simple covered planters that hold a few plants to larger models that are rated for wind resistance and snow load. Choose between single- and double-door models, and between wood or aluminum frames. Some of the models have automatic vents that help regulate the conditions inside the greenhouse.
You'll have to put the greenhouse together yourself. Customers say the process is straightforward but also that it's really a two-person job at a minimum. Others had to spend a lot of time and money to prepare the land on which their greenhouses would sit. Once the installation was done, though, customers almost unanimously reported being happy with their purchase.