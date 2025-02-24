12 Most Eccentric Food Items Costco Has Ever Sold

Costco may be known for bulk purchases that make shopping there very cost effective, but the company also has items for sale that you never would expect to see. These include products with eye-popping price tags or things you didn't even know were possible to manufacture and sell. To unearth some unique discoveries, it's worth taking a look at some of the more eccentric food-related items the warehouse chain has sold at one point or another.

Some of these would make great gifts, either serious or gag, while others are amazing deals on truly rare items. If nothing else, seeing what Costco has offered in the past and what the company offers now shows you that it's truly worth checking out your local warehouse throughout the year. You never know what you could find that might take your kitchen and your diet to a new level. As with any item at Costco, these can go out of stock or be discontinued at any time, and some of the items listed here are no longer available.