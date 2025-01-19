16 Delicious Costco Gifts To Give Your Valentine
Everyone knows that one iconic Oscar Wilde quote about moderation: "Everything in moderation, including moderation." While we never got the chance to talk to this literary genius ourselves, we'd bet he added the last bit with holidays like Valentine's Day in mind. After all, there's just one day of the year dedicated to our love for partners, friends, family, and even ourselves. (Plus, all those other important relationships, from loyal pets to neighbors.) Shouldn't we pull out all the stops?
No matter who you're hoping to get a gift for this year, from a passionate foodie to a lover of the finer things in life, Costco has options for everyone. With all of the chain's chocolates, libations, alluring appetizers, and more, the store has all the things you could ever need to make your special person smile. So, without further ado, here are 16 delicious Costco gifts to give your valentine this year. (And don't worry about underwhelming the recipient — at Costco, moderation isn't in the vocabulary.)
1. Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy
Nothing says "I love you" like a box of chocolates, each individually wrapped in a crisp, golden foil. This gift box from Ferrero Rocher features 48 chocolate candies, each with a luxuriously creamy filling and hazelnut center. The candies' wafer shells come coated in a blanket of crunchy hazelnuts and chocolate, making for a perfect balance of sweetness and nuttiness. For those who want to emphasize their heart of gold, this gift could be just the thing. The Cadbury brothers may have invented Valentine's Day chocolates, but brands like Ferrero Rocher have perfected them.
Purchase the 48-count box of Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy at Costco for $17.99.
2. Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Collection Gift Box
This chocolate box from Godiva is perfect for all those who believe their loved one is just as precious as gold — but perhaps wants a bit more variety than the Ferrero Rocher set. Godiva's Gold Collection Gift Box features 36 pieces of silky chocolate confections, all in a delicious assortment of flavors. From luscious caramel fillings to raspberry purees, there's a lovely balance of flavors here. Some of the chocolates even come in fun shapes like stars, shells, and, of course, hearts.
Purchase the 36-piece Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Collection Gift Box from Costco for $49.99.
3. Wild West Assorted Chocolate Box
If love was a landscape, it would probably be the Wild West. For all those with a special someone crazy for pure cacao, this box of assorted chocolates by the Wild West brand could be just the thing to gift them. Not only does this set feature a wide variety of sweets, from rich espresso chocolate bars to almond sea-salt bear claws, the company is also committed to crafting organic candies made with no added sugars, GMOs, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. The box is sweetened using crushed fruit, so it's just as wholesome as it is luxurious. Plus, the assortment features only dark and oat milk chocolate, making this the perfect gift for any vegan valentines.
Purchase the Wild West Assorted Chocolate Box from Costco for $44.99.
4. Plaza Osetra Farmed Bulgarian Sturgeon Caviar Gift Set
Caviar served with wine and a cheese plate screams class, so naturally, it's the perfect thing to serve on a romantic date night like Valentine's Day. This particular sustainable gift box from Plaza Osetra is a top-quality choice for caviar devotees. Complete with 16 pieces of soft blini, 5 ounces of rich crème fraîche, 2 ounces of fresh malossol caviar sourced from a farm in the Black Sea, and a pearl spoon, this gift set provides you with everything you need to impress even the most dignified of valentines.
Purchase the Plaza Osetra Farmed Bulgarian Sturgeon Caviar, 2 oz Gift Set from Costco for $124.99.
5. Lindt Valentine's Tower
There isn't a more perfect gift to give on a day devoted to love than five boxes of Lindt's best truffles wrapped up in a satin bow. Between white chocolate, milk, dark, and double, this impressive tower of confections is sure to satisfy even the most eager lover of chocolate. If that's you, there's always the option of treating yourself to this tower in the name of self-love. If Ina Garten loves this chocolate brand, you or your valentine probably will, too.
Purchase the Lindt Valentine's Tower from Costco for $44.99.
6. Coffee Favorites Gift Tray
If you're expecting your Valentine's Day to turn into a Valentine's morning, this coffee gift box is the perfect thing to have on hand for you and your boo. Featuring a premium package of Copper Moon ground coffee, English breakfast tea, a mug, a collection of tea cookies and chocolate tarts, a serving tray, and a canister for those leftover grounds, this set has all you could need for a deliciously slow start to the day. (Plus, it's an easy way to upgrade your home coffee station. Two birds.)
Purchase the Coffee Favorites Gift Tray from Costco for $59.99.
7. A'cappella SweetHeart Truffle Trio
The A'cappella brand makes confections with the hope of recreating the special experience of being a kid in a candy store when the sight and smells of the delightful candies made us scream and sing. Who wouldn't want that kind of reaction from a valentine? This particular gift box features a smattering of rich strawberry, dark chocolate, and red velvet truffles. (Dare we say the flavors of Valentine's Day.) All hand-crafted and shaped into hearts, these confections are a great gift idea for the special occasion.
Purchase the 3-pack of the A'cappella SweetHeart Truffle Trio from Costco for $29.99.
8. Borgo de Medici Luxury Truffle Tray Set
While Valentine's Day is often regarded as a time for sweets, we can't forget about lovers of savory flavors. For the pasta-loving foodie, this luxury truffle gift box from Borgo de Medici would be a perfect gift choice. Featuring black truffle infused ingredients from a silky balsamic glaze to linguine pasta and risotto, the brand considers this one of its best sets — and Oprah Winfrey herself listed it as one of her Favorite Things back in 2019. Some gifts just never get old, and even several years later, this truffle set featuring artisanal products from all over Italy is a prime example of a timeless Valentine's Day gift.
Purchase the Borgo de Medici Luxury Truffle Tray Set from Costco for $54.99.
9. Chai, Biscuits, and Stainless Steel Steeper Gift Set
If you're not anticipating your love to be in the mood for a warming bowl of pasta on Valentine's Day, try an equally warming gift like a chai tea set instead. This gift set from The Chai Box has all you need to indulge in the perfect tea-drinking experience, including 16 ounces of lightly sweetened masala chai concentrate, two loose-leaf chai blends, one stainless steel steeper, and a pack of bourbon chocolate biscuits as a palate cleanser.
Purchase the Chai + Biscuits + Stainless Steel Steeper Gift Set from Costco for $39.99.
10. Borgo de Medici Truffle Pizza Kit
Truffle goes well with almost anything, but especially on crowd-pleasing picks like pizza. If you can't surprise your love with a trip to Italy this Valentine's Day (there's always next year), you can still impress them with the flavors of the country by making your very own truffle pizza at home. This pizza kit comes with everything you need to craft a warming romantic dinner, from Italian wheat flour for the dough to a luxurious black truffle and tomato sauce to top it. You can even use this elevated pizza-making kit together for a fun date night activity.
Purchase the Borgo de Medici Truffle Pizza Kit from Costco for $29.99.
11. The Fruit Company Heart of Hearts Valentine's Day Tower
If you've had enough of the red velvet cakes and decadent chocolates, this refreshing three-piece gift box from The Fruit Company might be the perfect refreshing treat for your valentine. Full of fresh, juicy Red Anjou pears from Oregon, vibrant Fuji apples, cherries dipped in chocolate, and a fluffy Bavarian pretzel, this balanced stack of heart-shaped boxes could satisfy any cravings.
Purchase The Fruit Company Heart of Hearts Valentine's Day Tower from Costco for $54.99.
12. Best of Dewey's Bakery Gift Box
This iconic North Carolina bakery is popular all year round, but its specialty baked goods make a perfect gift for sweet holidays like this one. The Best of Dewey's Gift Box features some of the institution's most beloved treats, including a sweet Moravian sugar cake, Meyer lemon cookie thins, and soft oatmeal sandwich cookies, to name a few. If your love doesn't finish all these enticing confections on day one, they'll have plenty to enjoy for the rest of the week.
Purchase the Best of Dewey's Bakery Gift Box from Costco for $49.99.
13. Movie Marathon Gourmet Popcorn Gift Set
Staying in and watching a movie is a homebody's dream date night — especially on holidays when it feels like you have to trade a cozy couch for a booth at a fancy restaurant. If this sounds like your cinephile partner, this movie marathon popcorn set would be the perfect surprise. Featuring a medley of popular movie snacks from popcorn to gummy bears, as well as a collapsible popcorn popper, this box has everything you'd need to get cozy in front of a screen. All tucked inside a movie reel-themed box, it's packed in something a little more special than a grocery bag.
Purchase the Movie Marathon Gourmet Popcorn Gift Set from Costco for $39.99.
14. Gourmet Weekend Getaway Cooler Gift Set
Valentine's Day is on a Friday this year, but a holiday like this is always the perfect excuse to get a head start on the weekend. If you're of the same mentality, why not get the weekend started with a surprise picnic for you and your loved one? With the help of this cooler gift set, which includes 11 different gourmet snacks, you'll be set for success. It's full of goodies across the spectrum of savory and sweet, and even comes complete with a cooler so you don't have to worry about keeping your libations of choice fresh.
Purchase the Gourmet Weekend Getaway Cooler Gift Set from Costco for $49.99.
15. Deavas WOW Fresh Cream Belgian Chocolate Assortment
If you're hoping to make things exclusive this season, try gifting your partner-to-be this luxury member's-only chocolate box. Packing 2 pounds of chocolate total, this gift comes with four drawers of specialty Belgian truffles and bonbons. With 15 flavors to choose from, from pistachio-topped milk chocolate squares to fruit-forward truffles, there are plenty of options to sample, savor, relish, and repeat. Wow, right?
Purchase the Deavas WOW Fresh Cream Belgian Chocolate Assortment from Costco for $54.99.
16. G.O.A.T. FOODS Best Set
Featuring tangy Australian red licorice, salted honey butter pretzels, juicy watermelon taffy, and buttery caramel bites, this gift box has the perfect combination of snacks both savory and sweet. The G.O.A.T FOODS brand makes its delicious gifts in small batches, so each one is meticulously assembled with a slew of tasty items. In line with its name, some even call this company the creator of some of "the greatest food gifts of all time." Don't believe them? Then try it for yourself on Valentine's Day.
Purchase the 4-pack of the G.O.A.T. FOODS Best Set from Costco at $54.99.