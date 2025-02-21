The Pantry Staple That Can Keep Your Cooked Veggies Green

While we've heard the trending advice to wash your produce with baking soda to eliminate unwanted pesticides (studies show there isn't a significant difference with this added step, as the amount of pesticides on even the most highly treated produce is negligible), does cooking your vegetables in it offer any nutritional benefit apart from a vibrant plate of greens? There appears to be a selective nutritional trade-off. Owing to its alkaline nature, baking soda can deteriorate the nutrition level of key vitamins, including vitamin C, vitamin D, and certain types of vitamin B. However, other critical nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin B12, niacin, and folic acid remain unaffected.

Countering the previously outlined effects of adding a small pinch of baking soda to the cooking water to preserve the color of your greens, America's Test Kitchen's science editor, Guy Crosby, tells the Boston Globe that when cooking with baking soda, you can minimize nutrient loss by including acidic ingredients like tomatoes in your recipes — a process that can take some trial and error to perfect the best ratio to retain greenness without compromising on nutritional value. If you choose to bypass the baking soda step, you can still deliver a vibrant, appetizing plate of greens by simply avoiding overcooking them and waiting till you're ready to serve before adding any vinegary dressing to your dish.