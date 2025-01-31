Why You Might Want To Add Baking Soda To Your Beans

There's a few staples of any well-stocked pantry: rice, beans, and your favorite boxed mac and cheese, to name a few. But despite being a wonderfully high-protein and simple addition to your lunch or dinner, beans do have some downsides. One, they often cause gas or bloating due to the difficulty the human body has in digesting them. And two, sometimes the texture is just off — the beans might be too hard from sitting in storage for a long time, not be as creamy once cooked as you would like them to be, or simply have to spend a longer time cooking. But the surprising solution to these problems is likely already in your pantry — a pinch of baking soda.

Baking soda is an alkaline substance, meaning that it can neutralize acids, and when it's added to the cooking liquid (or soaking liquid) of beans, it helps them cook faster and in a way that is easier for our bodies to digest. This trick has long been passed down, but where it once may have been pushed aside as an old wives' tale, it's now been proven by some complex chemistry. An added bonus? Using baking soda to boil chickpeas helps to easily remove their skin, readying them for use in a delicious homemade hummus.