Baking Soda Is The Key To Cleaning Your Coffee Maker

Your coffee maker, like any other kitchen equipment, requires regular cleaning. We're not just talking about wiping down the exterior parts to remove smudges and dust, you also need to clean the internal parts where there's often a buildup of coffee oil and mineral deposits, especially from hard water. Luckily, you don't have to pull apart your machine to get inside for a scrub. You just need baking soda.

Baking soda is alkaline in nature, meaning it has a high pH level. This enables it to knock out greasy grime, especially from the buildup of coffee oil due to the frequent brewing cycles. This natural ingredient also has a somewhat coarse consistency, which gives it an abrasive property that can mechanically dislodge dirt within the coffee machine, especially those hard-to-reach places where a regular brush cannot clean. Additionally, baking soda is a great deodorizer, so after use, your kitchen gadget will smell as fresh as new. It is also generally preferred as a cleaner in the kitchen since it's natural and safe, so you can confidently use it on items that come into direct contact with food or drink like your coffee maker. The fact that the powder is a common pantry staple and very affordable also makes it easily accessible.

