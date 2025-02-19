The Oldest Cake In The World Comes From 17th-Century Austria

If you were to find yourself in the scenic country of Austria, you might be taken aback by the sheer sense of history that seems to pervade the nation. There are beautiful and ancient cities, and of course, the eternal Danube river that has cradled civilization in the region for centuries, but this sense of history is also thoroughly ingrained into the cuisine of the central European nation. Salzburg boasts one of the oldest restaurants in the world, Austria's capital, Vienna, remains one of the premier food destination cities on the planet, and in the northern city of Linz, you can grab a bite of cake straight from the 1600s.

Linzer torte, translating roughly to "Linz cake," is the oldest known cake in the world — at least as far as named cakes/recipes go — emerging as early as 1653. The cake, consisting of a buttery crust (not too dissimilar from pie crust) and a filling of ground almonds and/or hazelnuts, and currants or raspberries, has kept its rustic sensibilities over the years and has become something of a staple within the culinary culture of Austria. Not bad for an almost 400-year-old dessert!