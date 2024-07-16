Marie Antoinette Didn't Bring The Croissant To France. So Who Did?

Marie Antoinette, the last Queen of France, is the stuff of myth. Her name alone evokes images of delicate pastries in pastel hues, whipped cream and, of course, towering cakes. Most people know her by the falsely attributed "let them eat cake" quote, which was used to spur the French Revolution. But this is hardly the end of the Austrian-born Queen's food-based lore.

Some history buffs will also note that Marie Antoinette also had a habit of eating fruit out of season, thanks to Versailles' ample kitchen gardens. But have you heard the story that Marie Antonette is responsible for introducing the croissant to France? According to legend, the royal brought the crescent-shaped Kipfel to France in order to ease her homesickness for Austria in the 1700s, spawning a trend for the crescent prototype across France.

While this anecdote, like that old cake quote, is ripe for a good story, it simply isn't true. Though the modern-day croissant is, like Marie Antoinette, Austrian in origin, it actually didn't make its way over to France until well after Mare Antoinette exited the stage of history. Rather, we have an Austrian baker, August Zang, to thank. Zang introduced the Austrian delight to France in 1839 when he opened a bakery that served kipfel in Paris. However, it would be a long and winding road until they took their final buttery, flaky form.

