The Baking Soda Swap You Need For Lofty, Cloud-Like Bakes

Baking is a science. Therefore, it requires specific ingredients in precise measurements and mixed in a particular way in order to produce the intended yummy goods. It doesn't matter whether you're making a simple cake or a complex soufflé, sticking to a proven recipe is vital for any successful baking venture. However, if you're looking to elevate your baked goods in one way or another, an ingredient swap may be necessary to achieve even better results. For example, for a higher rise or fluffier texture, replacing baking soda with whipped egg whites will do the trick. Since eggs are a kitchen staple, you likely have a few on hand so no need for an impromptu grocery store run.

Both fresh baking soda and whipped egg whites are leavening agents, which means they help baked goods to rise by producing or incorporating air into the dough or batter. This action is very critical in baking since it gives your treats the shape and soft texture you know and love. Beyond the impact on the structure, leavening agents also contribute to the flavor since they are, after all, ingredients like any other in a recipe.

But why go for whipped egg whites instead of baking soda, if both serve the same functions? Well, when prepared and incorporated properly into the batter, beaten egg whites produce a more grand lift on your baked goods because of how it works to bring that rise.