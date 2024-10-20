What Cuts Of Steak Does Chipotle Use?

In recent years, Chipotle has become one of the go-to places for Mexican fast food in America. There are no Chipotle restaurants in Hawaii and Alaska, but there are approximately 3,000 throughout the rest of the United States. The country has developed an undeniable love for what Chipotle has to offer, and it's easy to see why. The chain makes a point to do things their own way, from the unique way Chipotle stores guacamole to the list of 53 real ingredients it uses in every item on the menu.

Beef makes an appearance on the website as one of the 53 real ingredients, but exactly which cut of steak does Chipotle use? The simple answer is more than one. The more complex answer is that Chipotle's barbacoa is made using mostly shoulder cuts, while other steak on the menu comes from a variety of round cuts.

It might sound confusing to use different cuts of steak, but Chipotle has a logical reason behind the decision. First, Chipotle focuses on the quality of meat. Second, it chooses the type of cut based on several key aspects, such as fat content or ease of grilling, to maintain quality.